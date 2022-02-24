Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Barcelona test: Ricciardo keeps McLaren on top in second morning Next / Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi
Formula 1 News

Vettel: I won’t race in the Russian F1 GP after Ukraine invasion

Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix if Formula 1 still visits there later this year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vettel: I won’t race in the Russian F1 GP after Ukraine invasion
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

F1 said on Thursday that it was monitoring the situation after Russia commenced a major military assault on Ukraine on Thursday morning after months of building tensions.

It has been reported that UEFA plans to strip St Petersburg of the Champions League final in June in reaction to the invasion, and has put F1’s plans for the grand prix in Sochi in the spotlight.

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel is a GPDA director and has been one of the grid’s most vocal figures on social matters and human rights in recent years.

While Vettel said he could not speak on behalf of the GPDA as the drivers had not discussed the issue, he revealed his own mind was already made up and he would not race in Russia.

“In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again after this morning’s news, shocked,” Vettel said.

“I think it’s horrible to see what is happening. Obviously if you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.

“I’m sure it’s something we will talk about, but as I said as GPDA, we haven’t come together year.”

Vettel added that “my decision is already made” on the matter.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso said he thought that Formula 1 would ultimately “do the best thing”, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc backed F1 to “take a decision and have more information than we do”.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen added: “When a country is at war, it is not right to race there.”

The Russian Grand Prix is scheduled for 25 September.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Ricciardo keeps McLaren on top in second morning
Previous article

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Ricciardo keeps McLaren on top in second morning
Next article

Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi

Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Vettel starting to ponder names for Aston Martin F1 2022 car

Vettel hopes Masi ‘sticks around’ but calls for F1 rules clarity Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Masi ‘sticks around’ but calls for F1 rules clarity

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
12 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.