Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

shares
comments
Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
By:

Sebastian Vettel plans to tell Charles Leclerc that he should not beat himself up over missing out on "irrelevant" Formula 1 results like at the Turkish Grand Prix

Leclerc was left furious with himself after a last-lap mistake left the door open for Sergio Perez and Vettel to beat him to the podium.

Speaking on team radio afterwards, Leclerc claimed that he had been as "stupid" as in Baku last year when he crashed on cold tyres in qualifying.

“I did a shit job. I did a shit job. I did a f***ing shit job,” said Leclerc after the Istanbul race on the team radio, before the Ferrari pitwall tried to calm him down.

Leclerc’s error was great news for Vettel, as it handed the German his first F1 podium of the season – during what will be his final campaign for Ferrari.

Reflecting on the dynamics of what happened in the final few corners and his teammate being so angry, Vettel reckoned that Leclerc needed to put in context losing a simple podium finish against his potential to be a future world champion.

“I think having Charles as a teammate, I often see myself in him,” said Vettel. “He’s a lot younger, he’s very quick and I think the fact that -  and I haven’t had the chance to talk to him yet – but I will tell him later that being on the podium or not actually is a bit irrelevant for him.

“He has so many years ahead of him and so many podiums to come, which I’m sure of.

“It’s right that he is angry. He did a mistake and lost the podium that way but, as I said, in the big picture probably irrelevant for him.”

 

Although Vettel and Leclerc have not always had the best of relationships, having famously collided in Brazil last year and at the Styrian Grand Prix this season, they have worked well as teammates this season.

Vettel, who is moving to Aston Martin next year, insists there was never any personal needle over their final lap swap around in Turkey.,

“I think I’m mature enough, I never let this kind of stuff really heat up and get between us,” explained Vettel. “I’m happy for anything that he achieves and will achieve in the future because he’s a good kid.

“Obviously it was a very tough race and I think all of us were very close to losing it completely at various stages in the race. Obviously it’s extra painful when it happens in the last lap.”

Read Also:

Related video

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

Previous article

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

SES: Jason Hogan Nashville race notes
NASCAR NASCAR / News

SES: Jason Hogan Nashville race notes

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Shane Hall Returns to Test at Las Vegas
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Shane Hall Returns to Test at Las Vegas

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Latest news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

6h
2
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

3
World Superbike

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

5h
4
NASCAR

SES: Jason Hogan Nashville race notes

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Formula 1

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics
Formula 1

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe
Formula 1

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

Latest videos

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
3h

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
8h

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
18h

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2020

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos 02:54
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.