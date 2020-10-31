Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc

shares
comments
Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc
By:

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto says there are “no big differences” in the data from Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc’s cars to explain their gap in performance.

Leclerc has led Ferrari throughout the 2020 season, scoring two podium finishes and more than four times as many points as Vettel, who has not finished a race any higher than sixth.

Vettel himself has conceded that Leclerc is able to maximise the potential of the Ferrari SF1000 more and enjoy greater levels of confidence with the car - something four-time world champion Vettel has acknowledged he lacks.

But Ferrari team principal Binotto said there were no noticeably big swings in the data taken from both Leclerc and Vettel’s cars this year, with the performance gap only coming as a result of lots of small differences adding up.

“I don’t think there is a key difference,” Binotto said. “I think at the end, it’s very small differences. We are not speaking about a big number. It’s always a sum of hundredths per corner, per braking, so it’s very little.

“As Seb said, I think it’s a matter of feeling. It’s a matter feeling the grip, it’s a matter of extracting the potential.

“It’s up to us, our duty, to help him and know that he can deliver better, and that is it.

“Looking at the data, there are no big differences. That’s the point.”

Read Also:

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the season after a six-season stint with the team after it opted against renewing his contract for next year.

The German driver has already said he is eager to end his time at Ferrari with “dignity” and improve his level of performance towards the end of the year.

Vettel explained that while he has maximised the potential of cars he has previously driven through his F1 career, he does not feel he has done so with the 2020 Ferrari.

“Just like any time throughout my career, I’m driving to do everything that I can to go as fast as I can,” Vettel said.

“Currently I’m not able to get the same out of the car as Charles is, so obviously I’m looking forward with the engineers to try and understand, and work on it, and continue to work on it.

“So far in my racing life, I’ve always been able to extract the maximum. This year seems a bit different, but there’s no other choice than working on myself and working on the car.

“I don’t think it’s down to the way the car is handling. I think you always have to adapt. That is true in go karts all the way to Formula 1, and something that normally has never been a problem.

“Clearly, as I said, I’m missing something this year, and I’m trying everything I can to get on top of it.”

Related video

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Next article

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Latest news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

2
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

3
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

25m

Latest news

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc
Formula 1

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Wolff: F1 may need to be "adaptive" amid second COVID wave
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 may need to be "adaptive" amid second COVID wave

Latest videos

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.