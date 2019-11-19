Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Vettel or Leclerc should "follow Hamilton's example" - Brawn

shares
comments
Vettel or Leclerc should "follow Hamilton's example" - Brawn
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 9:09 AM

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book and be more honest about their mistakes when they mess up, says Ross Brawn.

The Ferrari pair caused controversy in the Brazilian Grand Prix when they crashed into each other near the end of the race.

Neither of them owned up to being at fault in the incident, which was in marked contrast to Hamilton who immediately confessed to being in the wrong when he tapped Alex Albon into a spin.

Brawn, the former Ferrari technical director who is now managing director of motorsports at F1, suggests that their behaviour could be improved.

“I wouldn’t want to venture an opinion on who was most at fault for the collision, but in the cold light of day, maybe it would be good if one of them will follow Hamilton’s example and immediately admit culpability, as the champion did regarding his clash with Albon,” said Brawn, in F1’s regular post-race debrief.

“If Ferrari really wants to put an end to Mercedes’ dominance, not only does it need to provide its drivers with a more competitive car next year, it must also ensure that incidents like this one are not repeated. Formula 1 is a team sport, especially so in Maranello.”

Read Also:

Brawn said that it was important now that Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto got the message through to the drivers that their chief responsibility was always to the team rather than themselves.

“After tensions flared in the races following the summer break, everything seemed to have calmed down in the Ferrari dressing room,” added Brawn.

“But now, Mattia Binotto faces the tough task of getting things back on track and indeed he said just that in his interviews after the race.

“He had to get stuck in and tell the drivers to face up to their responsibilities, which in Maranello always means putting the interests of the team ahead of those of the individual, which was not the case in Sunday’s race.”

Next article
F1 considers rule change to recreate Brazil GP restart magic

Previous article

F1 considers rule change to recreate Brazil GP restart magic

Next article

Masi had no choice over safety car for "stuck" Mercedes

Masi had no choice over safety car for "stuck" Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

1h
2
Road racing

Black River Stages rally preview

3
NASCAR Cup

Lou Blaney Still Winning at 59

4
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: IRL: John Martin Jr. - tragic death

5
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

2h

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.