Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"

shares
comments
Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Oct 29, 2019, 9:50 AM

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says the mirrors on Formula 1 cars leave drivers "guessing", after he and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton almost clashed on the opening lap in Mexico.

Hamilton got a strong start from the second row of the grid and looked to draw alongside Vettel, but had to back off to avoid hitting the Ferrari driver, saying afterwards there could have been a "big collision".

Vettel – who went on to finish the race in second place behind Hamilton after the latter stopped earlier and gained track position – said Hamilton had been in his blind spot during the initial run-in.

"I think the blind spot is as old as the invention of the mirror so not sure we can do much about that," said Vettel.

"I think obviously on the first lap a lot of it is guessing where the other people are. Especially when you go into corners.

"Most of the time we see it works out, sometimes it doesn't. I think we all try to do our best. We know we can't win the race in the first corner but we can lose it.

"I don't think you can do much about it."

Read Also:

Speaking specifically about the Hamilton incident, Vettel added: "I didn't see him. He came after the race as well and asked, but [I had] no intention to push him or anything.

"Obviously, as soon as I saw, I obviously got off and I tried to get in Charles' tow and I checked the mirrors on the right and the mirrors on the left and that's when I saw Lewis and then, you know, I tried to go right but before that point I didn't see him.

"We see quite well in the mirrors but there is still obviously an angle that you can't see."

Despite his comments, Hamilton and Vettel joked about their close encounter, and Hamilton said with sincerity that Vettel's improved form is good for Formula 1 and the fans of close racing.

"Seb's been driving great recently so it's been good to see him back up there, driving so well," added Hamilton.

"Naturally we want to have closer wheel-to-wheel races but on some of these tracks you can't get too close, unfortunately."

Read Also:

Next article
Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

Previous article

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

Next article

Why Renault must learn from McLaren to ensure its F1 future

Why Renault must learn from McLaren to ensure its F1 future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jack Benyon

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule

2
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

3
NHRA

Memphis: Ron Capps preview

4
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

5
NASCAR Cup

Charlotte pedestrian walkway collapses

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.