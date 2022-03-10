Vettel reveals 'no war' helmet design in Bahrain F1 test

Listen to this article

The German was the most outspoken at the Barcelona test a fortnight ago over Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, as he made clear he would boycott the country’s race if it went ahead.

In the end, F1 and the FIA acted swiftly to drop the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar and cancel its contract under ‘force majeure’ measures.

Vettel, as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), suggested that F1’s stars would discuss things and formulate a further response.

The first action came on the eve of the Bahrain test, as the GPDA organised a special ‘No war’ photoshoot on the starting grid.

All the drivers present wore special ‘No war’ T-shirts, using the sunflower symbol in Ukraine’s national colours.

There was also a special banner highlighting the GPDA’s Racing United stance, and the drivers rolled out a Ukraine flag.

Afterwards, a number of drivers tweeted their own messages of solidarity with Ukraine.

Although Lewis Hamilton was absent from the photoshoot because his arrival in to Bahrain was delayed, he also posted his thoughts on the matter.

“My heart is with the courageous people of Ukraine who are standing firmly with their values of freedom and peace,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m certain I’ not alone in feeling like our day to day feels heavier, and sometimes trivial, knowing this crisis is happening in the world.”

Although the moment was organised by the GPDA, it had the full support of F1, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed his backing of the idea.

On Thursday morning, Vettel took to the track using an all-new livery on his helmet with the ‘No War’ logo and featuring the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine where normally he has his German flag interpretation.

It is unclear if Vettel will continue to use the helmet during the season or it will just make a one-off appearance this week.

Helmet of Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: JMD Jens Munser Designs