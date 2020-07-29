Formula 1
Aston Martin would be "foreign territory" for Vettel

Jul 29, 2020

Sebastian Vettel would need patience and an open mind if he is to make the most of the challenge of switching to Aston Martin next year, says his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

With Vettel in talks with Aston Martin about a seat at the team next year, the current Racing Point outfit's strong form has increased the chances of the German electing to commit his F1 future there.

But, the move away from a team like Ferrari that targets the world championship to an outfit like Aston Martin that is chasing podiums would need a new mindset.

Ricciardo has first hand experience of jumping from a front-running team into the challenge of a midfield operation, after he elected to move from Red Bull to Renault for the start of 2019.

The Australian reckons that, while there is a great deal of satisfaction to be had from pushing a team towards the front of the grid, he is equally aware that there can be some pretty big mental challenges to be overcome in the shorter term.

"I think for Seb, in his situation, he's had pretty much his whole career in the sport running at the front," explained Ricciardo, who knew Vettel well from racing alongside him at Red Bull in 2014.

"Probably every year he's contested in Formula 1 he's been on the podium more or less, so if he goes into a midfield team it's foreign territory for him.

"I think it requires a bit more of an open mind, certainly some patience. But yeah that's obviously up to him and where he sees the next chapter of his career."

Read Also:

Ricciardo thinks the key decision for Vettel is not about whether or not he commits to Aston Martin for 2021, but instead is on if he has the motivation to stick around for long enough to make his involvement pay off.

"I think if he's still got the will to drive and to compete at the top level, then I 100 percent think he should continue in the sport," he explained.

"If the option is in the midfield somewhere, then it's normally a longer play. So I think he's going to have to show commitment for not just another 12 months, you're talking at least 24 months or three years. Two-three years, let's say that. But that's something he can answer.

"As a previous teammate, obviously I like Seb, I certainly respect him in the sport and that's why if he wishes to continue I hope he finds a place where he's happy."

