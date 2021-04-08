Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand Next / Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

By:
Co-author:
Norman Fischer

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed he completed an internship to learn more about organic farming during lockdown last year.

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a four-month delay to the start of the 2020 season, F1 drivers were left to busy themselves with outside pursuits.

Most opted to keep some kind of involvement in motorsport by engaging in Esports, with the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon all competing in virtual racing events.

But then-Ferrari driver Vettel kept a low profile through lockdown, and has now revealed that he completed an internship in organic farming to learn more about agriculture.

Vettel has previously spoken about his interest in nature and farming, and was unveiled as an ambassador for the BioBienenApfel initiative this week that looks to protect habitats for insects.

"Since I had more time than I had actually planned, I thought about what I could do and what interested me," Aston Martin driver Vettel explained, revealing that he moved to learn more practical farming skills.

"That's what interests me. At some point you realise that not every vegetable is the same, not every apple has the same nutrients, and then you ask why.

"Then you realise very quickly where the apple comes from and how it is grown - and that's how the doors opened for me.

"The theory interests me and I read about it a lot. But to learn more from the practical side and talk to the people who deal with it on a day-to-day basis, that was very interesting."

Read Also:

Vettel explained how he wanted to plant a meadow for his young daughters at their home in Switzerland in the shape of a love heart.

"Since I didn't want to settle for a small heart, I then staked out the heart a bit bigger," Vettel said.

"The girls were there at the beginning, but then I was alone with the spade and that was very exhausting.

"Last year, a little bit came up, but I'm looking forward to seeing more sprouts this year."

Vettel is not the only F1 world champion to have shown an interest in organic farming and cultivation. 1979 world champion Jody Scheckter has owned a biodynamic farm in the UK for close to 15 years.

But Vettel dismissed the idea that he would have a second career in farming, saying it was "still far away, of course".

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

Previous article

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

Next article

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

2
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

3
Formula 1

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

4
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

5
MotoGP

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

23min
Latest news
Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

46m
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

1h
Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand
Formula 1

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

1h
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

2h
Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

2h
Latest videos
How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
17h

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
2h
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

Chad Head departs Al-Anabi Racing Team , assumes ownership of Head Racing
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Chad Head departs Al-Anabi Racing Team , assumes ownership of Head Racing

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

UMARA: Driver Perry Younce killed
Midget Midget / News

UMARA: Driver Perry Younce killed

Latest news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.