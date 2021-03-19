Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit Next / The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

By:

Sebastian Vettel says getting to know his Aston Martin Formula 1 team better, and getting on top of its steering characteristics, are two areas he needs to improve most.

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

The four-time champion has switched Formula 1 squads this year, moving from Ferrari to the rebranded Aston Martin outfit that has taken over from Racing Point.

After his first official public outing with the team during pre-season testing at Bahrain last weekend, Vettel has highlighted the key areas where he feels there are gains still to be made.

"It's just getting to know the people, as it's one thing to understand what they mean, obviously, and lots of different things to talk about the car.

"On the car, the steering feels different, because it's a different unit.

"Obviously every F1 car has power steering, but every power steering is set up slightly differently, and it gives you a different impression because ultimately, when you drive, you have the wheel in your hands and that's the feedback you get."

Read Also:

One of the other challenges Vettel has faced is adapting to a completely different car concept, with the Aston Martin a low rake car compared to the high rake concepts he has previously raced with at Red Bull and Ferrari.

It means he has a much bigger learning curve to go through, as well as adapting to the Mercedes power unit for the first time.

"The car has a different philosophy," he said. "It's a different team, it's a different car so it drives a bit differently. It wants to be driven differently, and with a different power units.

"Without going into detail, because I don't think it's fair to compare in public, but naturally these things are different and take a bit of getting used to.

"It's a different environment inside the car as well, just in terms of the comfort. The pedals are feeling a bit different and the seat is a little bit different. So it's small stuff, but it's the cumulative effect of all those things put together."

While Vettel does not want to get involved in comparing the different Aston Martin car concept, he says it has been a fascinating experience for him trying something new out.

"It's been very interesting to me, let's put it that way," he said. "It's not like there's only one thing. It's not like you have a high rake car and you just drop the rake and you are in a Mercedes, and you are in a Mercedes and you increase the rake and you drive a Red Bull.

"It's not like that. It's much, much more complex. There's a lot more elements that have to come together."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Previous article

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Next article

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

22h
2
WEC

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

3h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

1h
4
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

5
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

Latest news
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

50m
Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

1h
Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

3h
Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton
Formula 1

Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton

15h
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

18h
Latest videos
10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
17h

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
22h

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
50m
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
18h
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

Latest news

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.