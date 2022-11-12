Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint Next / Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 teammate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Jess McFadyen
Listen to this article

The German attempted to make a move past Stroll on the run out of Turn 3 on lap nine, but his team-mate robustly defended and forced him on to the grass.

While they did not touch and Vettel was able to recover, Stroll was handed a 10-second penalty for dangerous driving.

Reflecting on the incident afterwards, Vettel said he was not too alarmed about what happened, beyond questioning whether the pair should have been fighting at all.

“I don't think we made contact, it was close,” Vettel told Sky Sports. “I mean it's obviously split seconds. But I went to the inside, the gap closed and it was really tight. I went off the track, which was difficult to recover.

“I was stuck sitting on the plank, but fortunately I got back. After we were able to work together and I was able to use the pace that I had.”

Vettel reckoned that it would have made much more sense for he and Stroll to have cooperated more in trying to move forward.

“It's a fine line, you are fighting for your spot,” he said. “Obviously it's important to defend. On the other hand it's always trying to weigh, are you losing more than you gain? Plus we are trying to work together.

“So I think today, in the end, we could have done better, both of us, to try and get a better positioning for both for the team – and not losing that much time and then finishing a little higher up.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Stroll said he had no clue about exactly how far he had pushed Vettel over.

“I have to look at it again,” he told Sky Sports. “I haven't seen the video, so probably I didn't leave enough space.”

Vettel, who eventually went on to finish ninth while Stroll was classified 17th, reckoned there was a good chance of scoring decent points on Sunday.

“Pierre [Gasly] we got today, Kevin [Magnussen] is obviously ahead of us tomorrow, but it's going to be a different discipline,” he said.

“It’s a long race, but the pace in the race looked okay, looking after tyres was fine. So hopefully we have a similar chance tomorrow.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint
Previous article

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint
Next article

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Latest news

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win

Mercedes feared a water leak on George Russell’s car could have denied him Formula 1 victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but opted not to inform him of the issue.

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos

Max Verstappen says he had “my reasons” why he didn’t give Sergio Perez a place back at the end of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix and ignored team orders.

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

George Russell said the "memories came flooding back" as his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix win with Mercedes in Brazil left him "speechless".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.