Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
21 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton Next / Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel was left "upset and angry" after going out in Q1 of Bahrain GP qualifying, in which the German saw his second flying lap ruined by yellow flags.

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

During an extremely tight first qualifying phase, Vettel needed a second flyer to claim a spot in Q2.

Vettel's final attempt was thwarted by two yellow flags however, which meant the four-time world champion couldn't improve his personal best and languished down in 18th place.

First Vettel had to slow down in Turn 1 for spinning Haas rookie Nikita Mazepin, who had just jumped the queue and passed the Aston Martin on the warm-up lap.

He then came across another yellow flag in Turn 8 for Carlos Sainz, who momentarily lost drive on his Ferrari.

Afterwards, Vettel admitted he was upset with how his first competitive session for Aston Martin unfolded but added there was no point in panicking about his poor grid position.

"If I panicked now it wouldn't help," Vettel told Sky Sports F1. "For sure I'm upset and angry - it was not our fault in a way - not to make it through, but we have to take it and do what we can to prepare for tomorrow."

When asked by Motorsport.com about what happened from his perspective, Vettel said he barely made it across the line in the first place for his second timed lap due to being overtaken in the final sector.

"It was a mess in the last sector warming up, I just made it across the line with less than one second and then I had two yellow flags, so not much we could do at that stage."

Read Also:

Despite a botched qualifying effort, Vettel said he felt more at home in his new car compared to practice, but admitted his team is not "where we want to be" after teammate Lance Stroll could only manage 10th on the grid in Q2.

"I wasn't very happy in practice, I was feeling wise a lot happier in qualifying but obviously I didn't get a lap in," Vettel added. "We are not where we want to be. And on top of that I think I'm still learning, we are still learning. We are trying a lot of things to understand the car further.

"There was potential to be a lot faster. I think we still have a lot of work ahead of us.

"Hopefully tomorrow we have a good race. I think we can come up quite a bit and we'll see what the day brings."

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer reckoned Vettel lost "over four tenths of a second" due to the double yellow flags.

"It was two yellow flags in Turn 1 and in Turn 8, so he naturally lifted, lost over four tenths of a second," said Szafnauer.

"It's a long season, and we've got a lot of running to do yet. So it'll be okay. He's still buoyant about the race tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

Next article

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

14min
2
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Formula 1

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

9min
4
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

5
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Latest news
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

9m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

14m
Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying

25m
Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

26m
Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen storms to pole ahead of Hamilton

1h
Latest videos
F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

Mercedes facing Bahrain "dogfight" with Red Bull Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes facing Bahrain "dogfight" with Red Bull

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
20h
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.