Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull planned two Verstappen tows for Perez in F1 qualifying Next / Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session

Sebastian Vettel says he was "coming alive" as he took ninth on the grid in his final Formula 1 qualifying session in Abu Dhabi.

Adam Cooper
By:
Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session
Listen to this article

Leaving behind the inevitable distractions of his last race weekend before entering retirement, Vettel was sixth fastest in Q1 and showed great commitment as he weaved his way through slow-moving cars at the end of the lap.

He was then eighth in Q2, having he felt he'd lost a little time after following a Red Bull across the line in both sessions.

In Q3 he had a clean lap on his way to ninth on a day when his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll qualified only 14th.

"I think it was a good session," said Vettel when asked by Motorsport.com about his charge to Q3.

"I'm happy with how the session went. It was a bit emotional before getting in the car, but once I was in the car it was all thoughts in into qualifying the laps.

"It was coming alive, I was coming alive. So it felt good. Always in the laps before the Q3, it was always a Red Bull in the last corner. If you staged it, you probably wouldn't be able to.

"But yeah, the last lap was clear."

Elaborating on an emotional weekend, Vettel admitted that his thoughts before qualifying had been on "the people that can't be here because they're not with us anymore, or they didn't make it".

"There's a lot of people that are here, which is very special," he said. 

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But yeah, it's been a long time [in F1] and it's a funny feeling, I have to admit. But as soon as you're in the car and you drive out, you're quite busy so I guess it's a good sign.

"And I enjoy it most when I'm present, and I was, I think it was a good session."

In addition to the obvious personal target of points in his final race, his Aston Martin team needs Vettel to score well in order to beat Alfa Romeo to sixth in the championship.

"Absolutely, we'll try to do that," he said. "I mean, we'll see what happens, but I feel we have the right tyres with us. And yeah, I think it should be a good race."

Read Also:

Vettel's friend and long-time rival Fernando Alonso, who will switch from Alpine to replace him at Aston Martin next year, was pleased to see the German make Q3.

"Yeah, I was very happy," said the Spaniard, who qualified 11th in a special helmet paying tribute to Vettel.

"It's not that we try to help him, but we will all try to have an eye on him when we see him on the mirror, or when he's coming on the fast lap or whatever, because we want a smooth weekend for him.

"Even tomorrow I think he starts ninth, I start 10th [after a three-place grid penalty for Daniel Ricciardo carried over from Interlagos], so I will take care of him at the start and the first lap.

"Let's hope we both see the chequered flag."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull planned two Verstappen tows for Perez in F1 qualifying
Previous article

Red Bull planned two Verstappen tows for Perez in F1 qualifying
Next article

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 again Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 again

Red Bull’s F1 rivals have no appetite for Perez crash investigation Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull’s F1 rivals have no appetite for Perez crash investigation

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime
Formula 1

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

Mick Schumacher says it is “humbling to hear” that Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff is interested in signing him as the team’s reserve driver for 2023.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence

Ayumu Iwasa held off a fierce challenge from Felipe Drugovich to secure his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Abu Dhabi, as Logan Sargeant secured his Formula 1 superlicence. 

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz says he would have no problem helping Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
4m
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
23 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.