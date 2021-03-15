Formula 1
Hamilton pays tribute to Walker: "No one can come close"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Younger me would be panicking right now

By:

Sebastian Vettel says a decade ago he would be in "panic" mode over the testing troubles his Aston Martin Formula 1 team have had, but instead insists he is calm.

Vettel: Younger me would be panicking right now

The four-time world champion's hopes of a solid start with his new squad in pre-season testing in Bahrain last weekend were dashed by reliability problems that limited his running.

A gearbox failure on day two, and a suspected turbo problem on the final day, left him short of mileage and behind where we wanted to be for the start of the F1 season.

Vettel ended the test as the current race driver with the fewest number of laps. He managed just 117 in total, which was in contrast to table topping Pierre Gasly's 237 laps.

Read Also:

With Vettel having the challenge of switching to a different team with a different engine and different car concept, he needed as much mileage under his belt as possible.

On the back of the testing difficulties, he knows he is up against it now to be where he wants to be for the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

But, while conceding that things are not ideal, he says he remains calm about things.

"I'm not too preoccupied," he said, reflecting on matters. "Maybe it's the age, maybe it's the experience, but probably 10 years ago I would finally panic now. But then again, if I were to panic now would it help? Probably not.

"We are just trying to do our things and use the time now we have. We still got some running, And for me it was super, super useful the laps [on the final day]. So, it could be worse. It could be better, but it could be worse.

"So I think it's about remaining calm, doing one thing at a time and moving forward when it's time to."

Vettel thinks that although other drivers managed to complete a lot more mileage than him, he suspects that the very limited pre-season running for everyone means nobody is particularly comfortable with where they are at.

"Even I think the people that had no trouble at all and did lots of laps, I don't think you can acquire all the information about the new cars, the new tyres, and the changes over the winter in just one and a half days in the car.

"Let's be honest: it's quite difficult to practice, we need to be in the car and we need to run. You can do simulator all winter long but it's not the same.

"So if anybody steps out of the car after one and a half days and is up to the speed that he was after 17 races in 20 weeks as we had last year, I think that's not possible.

"It will naturally take a little bit of time to get up to speed. But for sure there's some people who need more time, some who need less."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
4h
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
15h
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021

