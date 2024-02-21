All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Video: Bahrain F1 pre-season test day one review

The Formula 1 2024 season is underway, with the first official test day in Bahrain now in the books.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: Red Bull's Ominous Start - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 1 Reaction

Max Verstappen and Red Bull topped the timesheets, over a second clear of the competition after completing a mammoth 142 laps aboard the new RB20.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari were best of the rest, with George Russell of Mercedes languishing down in 12th.

Although testing timing needs to be taken with a large pinch of salt, what have we learnt from seeing this year's Formula 1 cars on track for the first time?

Who’s hot and who’s not? Is there any chance of one of the chasing teams catching Red Bull this season?

Our host Bryn Lucas quizzes Autosport’s Matt Kew in Bahrain media centre, and Sam Hall in the UK, to take a deep dive and gauge their reactions to the first day of F1 pre-season testing.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Next article How to watch 2024 F1 pre-season testing in the USA

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2 Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Indy IndyCar

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Prime

Discover prime content
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA