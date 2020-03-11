Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row
Direct from Melbourne, Australia, here’s what our experts have to say about the coronavirus health situation that Formula 1 is facing up to this weekend, plus what Max Verstappen had to say about the Ferrari 2019 power unit row.
In our video, which was recorded after watching Red Bull's 'Cooler Runnings' event, Alex Kalinauckas, Jonathan Noble and Andrew van Leeuwen discuss the media event, before moving on the serious topics.
Andrew is a Melbourne local, and also has some weather forecast tips for what to expect from this weekend!
