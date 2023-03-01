Video: F1 2023's Testing Analysis - A Race Engineer Explains

Listen to this article

From fastest laps to pace versus degradation, we look at Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren and more to see what the data really can tell us ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Special guest Blake Hinsey, ex-Red Bull Performance Engineer for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (among others), joins F1 editor Jon Noble and host Martyn Lee, to review all the data and more.