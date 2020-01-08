What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

Following in the footsteps of Ferrari signing Charles Leclerc to a new deal, what promised to be a potentially seismic 2021 silly season with top-line drivers up for grabs now looks more muted. For Verstappen, the new deal comes after a promising first year for Red Bull using Honda power and demonstrates his faith that Red Bull can put up a consistent title fight in the future.

Jack Benyon is joined by Ben Anderson and Stuart Codling to discuss the impact of Verstappen's new deal and what it means for the eight-time grand prix winner.