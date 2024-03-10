Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull’s perfect start to the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with Max Verstappen heading a 1-2 in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Watch: F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On
While Red Bull remains in the spotlight off the track for different reasons, Verstappen notched up his 56th career F1 win and his 100th podium in total as he comfortably won in Jeddah ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
Elsewhere Oliver Bearman impressed on his surprise F1 debut as stand-in for Carlos Sainz who was ruled out with appendicitis, while Kevin Magnussen picked up two in-race penalties but was still able to aid Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg’s charge to 10th and the team’s first point of the season.
Byrn Lucas is joined by Matt Kew and Jonathan Noble as they break down the race result in Jeddah.
