Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review
The Formula 1 2024 season is well underway, with the second official test day in Bahrain now in the books and a whole new list of topics to discuss.
Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction
Are drainage covers becoming a problem in the Venturi-tunnel ground effect era of Formula 1? Has Red Bull found some mechanical issues with their RB20?
And which teams are looking short on form as testing develops?
Steph Wentworth chats with Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas in the Bahrain media centre and Haydn Cobb to answer all these questions and more.
Bahrain Test Day 2 recap:
Running the C4 tyre in the Pirelli range, which won’t be available in next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz lapped in 1m29.921s, compared to Max Verstappen’s 1m31.344s from yesterday on the harder C3 compound – which will be the designated soft tyre next weekend.
Sainz’s best time was 0.758s clear of Sergio Perez, who set his best time in the final 20 minutes of the session, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a further four tenths behind – the latter pair setting their fastest laps like the majority on the C3 tyre.
McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth quickest, the top four all beating Verstappen’s Wednesday time, from Daniel Ricciardo’s RB (set on the C4).
Leclerc’s time from the morning stood as the sixth fastest time of the day, ahead of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).
Despite encountering technical problems in both sessions, that cost Red Bull some valuable track time, Perez logged the most laps at 129.
2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 2 results:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.921
|84
|C4
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.679
|+0.758s
|129
|C3
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31.066
|+1.145s
|123
|C3
|4
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren
|1:31.256
|+1.335s
|52
|C3
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:31.361
|+1.440s
|88
|C4
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31.750
|+1.829s
|54
|C3
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:32.029
|+2.108s
|96
|C3
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:32.061
|+2.140s
|78
|C3
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:32.227
|+2.306s
|97
|C3
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren
|1:32.328
|+2.407s
|35
|C3
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:32.578
|+2.657s
|117
|C3
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:33.053
|+3.132s
|31
|C3
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:33.715
|+3.794s
|38
|C3
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33.804
|+3.883s
|33
|C3
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36.611
|+6.690s
|93
|C3
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:37.509
|+7.588s
|31
|C3
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:38.074
|+8.153s
|40
|C3
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”
Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must” Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”
Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19
Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19 Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19
Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur
Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur
Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title
Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title
Prime
What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024
What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024 What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments