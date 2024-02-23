Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

As the teams go over the data, there is little time before they are back on track in six days’ time. But what have they learned – and what we learned?

Just what is the F1 pecking order and what trends have we seen? Who's in the best place to challenge Red Bull?

In our video, Steph Wentworth chats with our experts Jonathan Noble and Sam Hall to answer all these questions and more.

Bahrain Test Day 3 recap:

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the final day by lapping in 1m30.322s on the C4 tyre, which won’t be in use during next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

George Russell of Mercedes also bolted on the C4s for his final run of the test and lapped 0.046s shy of Leclerc’s time. Zhou Guanyu did likewise and got to within three tenths of a second of their pace in his Sauber.

Leclerc’s fastest time was 0.433s faster than Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who topped the opening day of running, who set his best time of 1m30.755s for fourth on the C3 compound that will be the season-opening event’s soft tyre.

Yuki Tsunoda was fifth in Red Bull’s junior team, RB, also running C4s, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Carlos Sainz’s 1m29.921s, set using the C4 tyre during yesterday’s running, remained the fastest time of the week.

He was ninth quickest today, having only run in the morning.

Full Bahrain testing results: Sainz fastest overall for Ferrari