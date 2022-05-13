Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Video

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car

Lewis Hamilton’s struggles with the Mercedes W13 have moved some to suggest that 2022 is the first time the seven-time world champion hasn't had the best car in Formula 1.

Listen to this article

But, as Hamilton has himself pointed out, that rather overlooks McLaren’s MP4-24 of 2009.

In the latest of Autosport’s “Short View Back to the Past” series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner recalls the problems McLaren and Hamilton faced in 2009 – and how they went from qualifying near the back of the field to challenging for race wins.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

Previous article

Ferrari's top secret F1 filming day fuels upgrade intrigue
Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar

Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar
