Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

shares
comments
Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
By:

Vietnam has been dropped from the provisional calendar for the 2021 Formula 1 season that will be unveiled on Wednesday, while the Brazilian Grand Prix will remain in São Paulo.

F1 will announce its intended schedule for the 2021 season tomorrow featuring 22 races, omitting Vietnam at the last minute.

Vietnam was due to host its first F1 grand prix in 2020 prior to its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was initially included on the draft calendar circulated to teams last month.

But the race in Hanoi will no longer feature on the calendar, with sources indicating the race is being scrapped due to ongoing political issues over the race.

It is not thought to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic given the relatively low infection levels in Vietnam compared to other countries where F1 will be racing.

The absence of Vietnam will leave a gap in the provisional calendar between the Chinese Grand Prix on 11 April and the Spanish Grand Prix on 9 May, and drops the calendar to 22 races.

But it is understood that F1 remains hopeful of bolstering the schedule back up to 23 events, aided by an increase in demand through the revised 2020 season.

The other big change for 2021 from the original plans is that the Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at Interlagos in São Paulo for another year despite plans to move to Rio.

F1 had signed an agreement with promoters to move the race to Rio de Janeiro, on the condition they received government approval to build a new circuit on the outskirts of the city.

This was intended to commence in 2021, but with time ticking for the required approvals to be granted and the window becoming too small, it has been decided to keep the grand prix at Interlagos.

The provisional calendar will be unveiled in full on Wednesday, starting in Australia on 21 March and concluding in Abu Dhabi on 5 December.

The only new race in the schedule compared to 2020 will be the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will take place in Jeddah as a night race on 28 November.

An F1 spokesperson told Motorsport.com: “Our calendar will be announced tomorrow and we are not going to give a running commentary before its publication. It also needs to go to the World Motor Sport Council for approval.”

 

Related video

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

Previous article

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway
Vintage Vintage / News

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway

Baja 1000 entry list 2006-10-26
Score Score / News

Baja 1000 entry list 2006-10-26

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Castroneves returns to IndyCar with Meyer Shank in 2021

Latest news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

2
IMSA

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

3
Vintage

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway

4
Score

Baja 1000 entry list 2006-10-26

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Formula 1

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season
Formula 1

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form
Formula 1

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer
Esports

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.