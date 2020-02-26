Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Latest Vietnam images released as track completed

Slider
List

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
1/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
2/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
3/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
4/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

By:
Feb 26, 2020, 12:01 PM

Vietnam GP organisers say that work on the Hanoi track has been completed ahead of the first Formula 1 race at the venue on April 5.

They also issued new images of the finished circuit, but made no reference to the possible impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the race.

The last 150m section of the track, along the pit straight, was laid last week. With all the permanent buildings complete the focus is now on finishing temporary facilities such as grandstands, team hospitality units and the medical and media centres.

"This is a major milestone for us to celebrate as we come closer to staging Vietnam's first ever F1 race weekend in just over a month's time," said the event's CEO Le Ngoc Chi.

"With the help of everyone at Tilke and F1's motorsport division, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favourite."

Race organisers say they sourced materials for the track surface within Vietnam, noting that "the original surface sample had already been sent to laboratories in Singapore and Germany to undergo thorough testing to ensure it met all FIA requirements prior to the start of the track laying process."

Inevitably question marks hang over the race due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus worldwide.

On Tuesday a major international Badminton event due to take place in the country a week before the grand prix was postponed to June.

Series Formula 1

Author Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper

