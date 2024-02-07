Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Vowles: Mercedes F1 team "will come back stronger" after losing Hamilton

Williams team boss James Vowles thinks his former team Mercedes "will come back stronger" after taking the initial hit of losing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Co-author Mandy Curi
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45
Last week Mercedes announced the bombshell news that seven-time world champion Hamilton would be departing the team at the end of 2024 to join his former GP2 team boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari.
Read Also:
According to Vowles, Hamilton's shock departure will inevitably be a blow to Mercedes, but he believes all parties will come out stronger.
"I actually think it's good for the sport," he said at the launch of Williams' 2024 livery. "It'll be good for Lewis, because he'll learn from it and he will challenge himself.
"It's not good for Mercedes short term, but actually, I think you're going to see they're going to be absolutely fine on where they get to on drivers.
"They have a strong lineup that they can pick from. They will come back stronger as a result. So, ultimately, it's a good thing all around in time."
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium

James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While the timing of Hamilton's decision was unexpected, Vowles says he is not surprised that Hamilton was ready to step out of his comfort zone at Mercedes and change environments.
"I had a chat with him the weekend, it was a hard decision for him," he said when quizzed further by Motorsport.com. "First and foremost, it's been his home and his family for many years.
"And it's the same as any of us when we're going to change organisations and move elsewhere. It causes you to tear inside, but he wants to prove to himself and prove to the world that he can go through one of the hardest things you ever do, which is transition to a new organisation, and still come out successful. And he probably had one chance remaining in his career to prove that, and I completely understand the reasons why."
Read Also:
Williams driver Alex Albon said learning of Hamilton's headline move was a "pinch yourself moment", likening it to football icon Lionel Messi leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami.
"What a new story it was. I don't know about you guys but I definitely didn't see it coming," Albon said. "But good for him. I think he wants that change. The timing of it is obviously awkward more for it being the week before all the teams are doing their announcements.
"It just shows you how big Lewis is, seeing the stock of Ferrari going up as much as it did and just seeing the general perception of the news.
"Definitely to me, it was one of those pinch yourself moments, like 'Is this a real story?'
"There are so many rumours going over the winter, you didn't know what had any credibility or not. And the Ferrari one definitely seemed to be a rumour to me at the very beginning of the story, and then it turned out to be a real thing.
"It reminds of the Messi-Miami transfer and just shows you the appetite for Formula 1. It leaves a lot of questions in the driver market as well and opens that up."
shares
comments
Previous article What Sauber sees in its ’inside-out, back-to-front’ pull-rod F1 suspension
Next article The complications associated with F1's new sprint format
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance

Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance

Formula 1

Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance

Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

Formula 1

Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Latest news

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

WEC WEC
Alpine launch

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go" Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe