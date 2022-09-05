Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull F1 camp
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

VSC ruined six-lap shootout for Dutch GP win, says Mercedes

Mercedes believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen would have faced a six-lap shootout for victory at Zandvoort had it not been for the Virtual Safety Car period.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
VSC ruined six-lap shootout for Dutch GP win, says Mercedes
Listen to this article

Mercedes made an ambitious one-stop strategy work by fitting Lewis Hamilton and George Russell with the hard at the end of their first stint, bringing them into contention for victory.

Red Bull committed to a two-stop strategy with Verstappen, who was set to emerge from the pits behind both Mercedes cars after making his final pit stop.

But a VSC called following Yuki Tsunoda's stoppage on lap 44 gave Verstappen the chance to pit and retain track position ahead of Hamilton and Russell, prompting Mercedes to bring its drivers in again.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff revealed after the race that the team's predictions suggested victory was possible had it not been for the VSC, owing to the gap to Verstappen and the need to pass two cars, as well as the reduced degradation of the hard tyre.

"The simulation says that Max would have come out eight seconds behind us with 20 laps to go," explained Wolff.

"He would have probably pitted on the hard at that time and I think we would have had a fair shot at the win.

"The race planner said the win is on. Tight, but on."

Asked when Verstappen would have caught up, Wolff replied: "It would have said about six laps from the end. It was very close."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Erik Junius

While Mercedes thought the VSC denied it a chance of victory, Red Bull claimed it was in fact the bigger loser from Tsunoda's stoppage as it scuppered its strategy plans.

The team had intended to keep Verstappen out long enough so he could take soft tyres for the final stint after the Dutchman stressed he did not want to use the hards.

"Max was conserving tyres, so he wasn't killing the tyres and the tyres that came off his car were still in pretty decent shape," explained Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"That gave us the confidence to go back onto the soft tyre. But the Virtual Safety Car couldn't have really come at a worse moment. That's at the point we had to convert."

Verstappen said the timing of the VSC was "a bit unfortunate" and that he was "clearly lacking a little bit of pace" on the hard tyre compared to both Mercedes, which switched to mediums.

"I think the gap was still big enough to manage it to the end," said Verstappen.

"But they would have definitely gotten a lot closer than I think the 11-and-a-half seconds it was at the time."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull F1 camp

Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull F1 camp
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort Dutch GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC Dutch GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has responded to conspiracy theories concerning Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's points lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings now looks more commanding than at any stage in last year's title battle after winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The Red Bull driver's determination to make 2022 a one-horse race aside, there was plenty to keep observers interested last weekend, including the outcome of Oscar Piastri's contract saga and an intriguing development in the mooted Red Bull-Porsche deal. Here's what we learned

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?

Max Verstappen’s march to the Formula 1 title continued with his 10th victory of the season in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix - but it was not a race he won easily.

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
21 h
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
22 h
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.