WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season Next / Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June
Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

By:

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into the Formula 1 livery revealed by Haas for 2021 amid questions over its compliance with a ban against Russia.

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Haas revealed a striking new design for its VF-21 car on Friday that featured the red, white and blue colours of the Russian flag to reflect new title sponsor Uralkali, which is the backer of driver Nikita Mazepin.

But it raised concerns about its compliance with a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which announced in December that Russian athletes were banned from competing at world championship events for the next two years.

The ban related to state-sponsored doping and cover-ups at the 2014 Winter Olympics following investigations by WADA, which had recommended a four-year ban.

The Russian Automobile Federation confirmed in February that this would extend to the FIA's world championships, meaning Mazepin cannot race under the Russian flag this year.

Read Also:

Mazepin is also prohibited from using national emblems, flags or symbols, as well as the word "Russia" or "Russian", on his clothing or equipment.

Haas claimed its livery was not designed to circumvent the CAS ruling, but WADA has revealed it is looking into the matter. 

"WADA is aware of this matter and is looking into it with the relevant authorities," a spokesperson from WADA told Motorsport.com.

The uncertainty would appear to lie within the clause of the ruling that says Russian athletes "shall not display publicly […] any national emblem or other national symbol of the Russian Federation, including without limitation, on their clothes, equipment or other personal items."

Following a request for comment from Motorsport.com about the compliance of the Haas livery, the FIA said: "The team has clarified the livery with the FIA - the CAS decision does not prohibit the use of the colours of the Russian flag."

The initial statement by the Russian Automobile Federation said Mazepin and other Russian drivers in FIA world championships could still use the colours of the Russian flag, as well as the acronym RAF, which stands for 'Russian Automobile Federation'.

"Obviously we cannot use the Russian flag as the Russian flag, but you can use colours on a car," said Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner.

"In the end, it's the athlete which cannot display the Russian flag and not the team. The team is an American team."

Mazepin said on Thursday that it was "very unfortunate" the ban had come into force ahead of his debut F1 season, where he is expected to compete as a neutral athlete from Russia.

"Currently I'm still in a discussion on how I will be classified," Mazepin said. "There is no decision yet."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season

Previous article

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season

Next article

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Stock car

Silver Spring Speedway results 2002-05-11

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

4
Formula 1

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

12h
5
Formula 1

Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner

Latest news
Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June
Formula 1

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June

13m
WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

1h
F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season
Formula 1

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season

2h
Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown
Formula 1

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

12h
Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

12h
Latest videos
First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
2h

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
22h

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Haas F1 Team
"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
22h
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Latest news

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Baku F1 race to take place behind closed doors in June

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 confirms Portimao as third round of 2021 season

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.