Watch: Alfa Romeo unveils its C41 2021 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit Next / Alfa Romeo unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch: Alfa Romeo unveils its C41 2021 F1 car

Alfa Romeo will become the third team to unveil its new car ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season, holding a launch event in Warsaw today.

shares
comments
 

Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica will take the covers off the new Alfa Romeo C41 F1 car, which is set to feature some livery changes ahead of the new season.

The unveiling of the new car is set to begin at 11am GMT on Monday. You can watch the full stream of the launch via the player above.

Alfa Romeo enters the 2021 season eager to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last year that mainly saw it scrap with Haas and Williams in the 'Class C' fight.

Although the team was able to match its finish of eighth place in the constructors' championship from 2019, its points tally nosedived as Raikkonen and Giovinazzi accrued just eight points, recording a race finish of no higher than ninth.

Alfa Romeo was hamstrung by the poor performance of Ferrari's power units throughout last year, but opted for continuity in its driver line-up by retaining both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

Kubica will also return to the team for a second year as Alfa Romeo retains title sponsorship from Polish firm PKN Orlen, prompting this season's unveiling to take place at Warsaw.

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit

Previous article

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit

Next article

Alfa Romeo unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car

Alfa Romeo unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP paddock mourns loss of team boss Gresini

5h
3
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

4
Score

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Latest news
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

3h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

3h
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo
Formula 1

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

6h
Latest videos
Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
5h

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared 00:32
Formula 1
19h

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared 00:33
Formula 1
19h

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 03:52
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 04:18
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

More from
Alfa Romeo
Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
3h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
6h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
20h
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

MotoGP paddock mourns loss of team boss Gresini
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP paddock mourns loss of team boss Gresini

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results
Score Score / News

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Obituary

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

Richmond II: Chevy drivers pair with Looney Tunes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Richmond II: Chevy drivers pair with Looney Tunes

Latest news

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.