Watch live: Aston Martin unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car

Following the rebranding of the Racing Point squad over the winter, Aston Martin will turn its car a shade of British racing green in 2021 as part of a raft of changes at the squad.

Since the takeover of the team by Lawrence Stroll in the summer of 2018, momentum has been building, with 2021 due to be the next big evolution for the outfit.

Aston Martin has signed four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari for the coming season, acting as a statement of intent to its ambitions.

Vettel will partner Lance Stroll, who enters 2021 off the back of his best season in F1 to date as he scored two podium finishes and his maiden pole position in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Plans are in place for a new factory at Silverstone, while a raft of sponsors have joined ahead of the Aston Martin launch that will see the name of the famed British manufacturer return to the F1 grid.

You can watch Aston Martin unveil its new car ahead of the new season on Motorsport.com by watching on the player below.