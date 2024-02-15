Subscribe
Formula 1 Red Bull Racing launch
Watch LIVE - Red Bull launches new 2024 F1 car

Watch live as reigning champions Red Bull launch their new RB20 car for the 2024 Formula 1 season, which will be driven by three-time title-winner Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez.

