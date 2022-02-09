Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The power behind Hamilton's next chapter Next / Oracle named as Red Bull Racing F1 title sponsor
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Watch live: Red Bull launches its 2022 Formula 1 car

Red Bull Racing will become the second team to unveil its car for the 2022 Formula 1 season in a launch event on Wednesday afternoon.

Listen to this article

The new Red Bull RB18 car will be presented via a live stream, which you can watch here via Motorsport TV, starting at 4pm UK time.

The RB18 is set to enjoy its first extended run-out in pre-season testing later this month, taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 23-25 February.

Red Bull will enter the new season aiming to defend its first championship since 2013 following Max Verstappen's drivers' title victory last year.

Verstappen claimed his maiden title in dramatic fashion by passing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking advantage of a controversial restart.

Verstappen will carry the #1 on his Red Bull RB18 car this year, becoming the first defending champion to do so since Sebastian Vettel in 2014.

Joining Verstappen once again at Red Bull this year is Sergio Perez, who scored one win during his first season with the team in 2021 and finished fourth in the drivers' championship.

Red Bull is the second team to reveal its car for the new season following Haas's unveiling last week.

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power

Formula 1
3 h
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
