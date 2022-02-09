Watch live: Red Bull launches its 2022 Formula 1 car

Listen to this article

The new Red Bull RB18 car will be presented via a live stream, which you can watch here via Motorsport TV, starting at 4pm UK time.

The RB18 is set to enjoy its first extended run-out in pre-season testing later this month, taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 23-25 February.

Red Bull will enter the new season aiming to defend its first championship since 2013 following Max Verstappen's drivers' title victory last year.

Verstappen claimed his maiden title in dramatic fashion by passing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking advantage of a controversial restart.

Verstappen will carry the #1 on his Red Bull RB18 car this year, becoming the first defending champion to do so since Sebastian Vettel in 2014.

Joining Verstappen once again at Red Bull this year is Sergio Perez, who scored one win during his first season with the team in 2021 and finished fourth in the drivers' championship.

Red Bull is the second team to reveal its car for the new season following Haas's unveiling last week.

