Watch: An onboard lap of the reverse Silverstone circuit
shares
comments
Apr 3, 2020, 8:51 AM
Following the proposal to race on the reverse layout of the Silverstone circuit, we completed a lap around the British track running in the other direction.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Watch: An onboard lap of the reverse Silverstone circuit
shares
comments
Race hub
11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
70 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
|
16:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
|
20:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
|
16:00
11:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
|
19:00
14:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
|
19:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets