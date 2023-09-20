Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari F1 car towards Sainz
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s improved Formula 1 form to extensive troubleshooting carried out at the Dutch Grand Prix but concedes car tweaks now favour Carlos Sainz’s driving style.
Sainz ended Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s record winning streak in Singapore to back up his consecutive pole positions, while a delayed pitstop last weekend left Leclerc to finish fourth.
While the bumpy Marina Bay street circuit and its aggressive kerbs that forced a ride height rise means the Red Bull dip is thought to be only temporary, Ferrari does appear to have taken a stride forward.
Leclerc reckons using the Dutch GP in August to run extensive set-up tests is key to this turnaround, as Ferrari has sought to tame the unpredictable on-the-limit handling of the SF-23.
He said: “I really hope it’s possible to repeat in Suzuka and I’m looking forward to seeing that. If we do that then it’s a really good sign for the future.
“In Zandvoort, we’ve done many tests. In Monza, we wanted to re-confirm those tests and the understanding we had from the car.
“From here, we applied everything and it seemed to do a big step forward.
“Having said that, Singapore has historically been a very good track for us so we need to wait one more race in order to see whether we have done a really good step forward consistently or whether it’s a one-off.”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari introduced an upgraded floor in Miami as part of a development path that was conceived to make the car more predictable.
But Leclerc reckons the team has had to rely more on set-up tweaks to settle the handling.
This has caused him to struggle to match team-mate Sainz, with the Monegasque having to move away from his preference for oversteer since the car was too snappy.
Leclerc explained: “It’s great to have [Carlos] on such a form because it pushes me also to understand a bit more my driving style and try to fit my driving style to this car.
“I’m not completely comfortable with the car at the moment - a bit too much understeer for my liking and I struggle to drive around it.
“Because of the unpredictability of the car, I cannot have the oversteer that I want.
“There is a bit of work to do, but it’s first of all great to see that at least the competitiveness seems to be up there. Now it’s up to me to try and catch up.”
He clarified: “We’ve got this very unpredictable car and so because of this unpredictability we need to be on the safe side balance-wise.
“We cannot run with a lot of front [end] because then whenever you have a snap, you lose a lot of grip from the car and it’s just very difficult to manage.
“It’s not that it’s an understeery car, but it’s just you have to put understeer in the car to make it predictable and this is tricky.”
Related video
Mercedes: No qualms about throwing away “really fast” W14 F1 car
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time' Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP
Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP
Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory
Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Latest news
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car
McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car
Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider
Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.