Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1 News

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Aston Martin says that any change of its green paint colour for next year must not compromise the weight of its Formula 1 car.

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

The Silverstone-based team has begun looking into a potential tweak of its green livery for 2022, with the dark pantone having not been as good as it originally hoped.

While the team was happy with how the green looked in real life, the colours have not come across as well on television images.

And, in particular with the way that cameras pick up the light, the dark Aston Martin has often been hard to distinguish from the black Mercedes in certain angles.

Speaking earlier this year, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said that the type of green used on its car would be reconsidered.

"I think it's a stunning colour in the sun and when you're looking at it in person," he said.

"But I believe we should be looking at making it pop a little bit more on television, without losing the green when you're looking at it outside.

"I don't know if we can do that, but that's one thing that we're looking to do, just to make sure that it differentiates itself on TV from some of the other darker cars."

Read Also:

Talks at Aston Martin about its 2022 livery, and the choice of green, began this week at its Silverstone factory, with senior chiefs now working out what would be best.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, is interviewed

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, is interviewed

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But Szafnauer is clear that the team needs to carefully consider any change of green, and especially cannot choose one based on optics if it ends up adding too much weight to the car.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the latest situation on the paint scheme, Szafnauer explained that one of the key issues the team faced for 2022 was getting close to the minimum weight limit.

"We just started looking at that," explained Szafnauer in a media call ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

"We've had a senior team management meeting and we started talking about next year's paint, and how much of the car we will be painting next year, with what colour.

"But weight is also a big factor. We've got to take as much weight out as we can. So we're just in the process of that now."

Aston Martin is not alone in facing a battle to get its car close to the minimum weight limit for 2022.

New regulations, increased crash test demands, plus larger wheels and brakes, has led to an increase in the mass of cars – and teams are reluctant in the cost cap era about being forced to use expensive weight-saving materials.

The latest update of F1's 2022 regulations published this week lifted the minimum weight to 792kg for next year, but teams still think it will be tough to hit that.

shares
comments
Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

Previous article

Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1

Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

Haas: Self-critical Mick Schumacher has right F1 attitude
Video Inside
Formula 1

Haas: Self-critical Mick Schumacher has right F1 attitude

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Bob Tasca Sr. obituary 2010-01-08
NHRA NHRA

Bob Tasca Sr. obituary 2010-01-08

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Tribute to Rocco Theunissen (1973-2003)
General General

Tribute to Rocco Theunissen (1973-2003)

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Latest news

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on Ferrari life: Signing contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

Haas: Self-critical Mick Schumacher has right F1 attitude
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Self-critical Mick Schumacher has right F1 attitude

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.