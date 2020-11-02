Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

shares
comments
Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has called his retirement from the Emilia Romagna GP "quite hard" after a weld failure led to a loss of water pressure.

The Frenchman looked well set for a strong result from fourth on the grid, and he even edged alongside eventual winner Lewis Hamilton on the first lap before being forced to back off.

The AlphaTauri mechanics first spotted a water leak before the start, and they hoped they had been able to fix it after some urgent work on the grid.

Gasly got off the line well and had a look to the right of Hamilton, who made a bad start. However, as the gap to the grass closed he had to lift, and lost a place to Daniel Ricciardo.

After just eight laps, Gasly received an urgent radio message about a "terminal situation", and he was subsequently told "there is no option, if we don't retire now, we will blow everything up".

He thus had to pit and retire the car from fifth place, in order to protect the Honda power unit. His teammate Daniil Kvyat eventually finished fourth.

"That one is quite hard, especially for our home race here in Imola," said Gasly. "All weekend was going so well until now.

"Very sad to retire, but the guys spotted a drop of water pressure already on the laps to the grid, so they tried everything on the grid to fix it. And unfortunately it didn't work out, which meant we had to retire after a couple of laps.

"You always hope for the best. I had a great start, the reaction time was really good. I tried to go alongside Lewis, but I decided it was too close, quite hard, and I had to back out from it.

"After that we were running in P5. The car was so fast so all weekend, I felt good behind Daniel, I think we had slightly more pace than them. I think there was clearly a top five to fight for.

"On such a weekend for our home race it feels quite hard. But that's motorsport, unfortunately."

Read Also:

Team boss Franz Tost said that the crew believed that the issue had been resolved before the race got underway.

"They thought it's been sorted out," said Tost. "But there is a small broken part in there, and it's gone, unfortunately.

"We observed after four or five race laps that the water pressure decreased, and then we decided to bring him in, because we didn't want to risk the power unit. It was a welded line on the radiator which broke.

"It was a fantastic weekend for him. He did yesterday a really good qualifying, finishing in the fourth position. He had today a fantastic start, was on the side of Hamilton, and Hamilton pushed him to the right, he had to lift.

"Nevertheless he came back in the first lap in fifth position. And I must say a fantastic job from his side.

"We had just a meeting now, the race debrief, and of course he is very disappointed as we all are disappointed, because he could have scored a good number of points."

Related video

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot

Previous article

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

MWR and Reutimann to part ways at end of 2011 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

MWR and Reutimann to part ways at end of 2011 season

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze

Latest news

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot

Why Italy's minnow F1 team could become its new maestro Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Italy's minnow F1 team could become its new maestro

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola
Formula 1

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot
Formula 1

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot

Why Italy's minnow F1 team could become its new maestro
Formula 1

Why Italy's minnow F1 team could become its new maestro

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium
Formula 1

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.