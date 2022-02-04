Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Formula 1 / Haas F1 Team launch News

What Haas livery reveal tells us about F1 2022 cars

The Haas livery reveal has given us our first glimpse of 2022 Formula 1 machinery, although it is not a fully-finished car just yet.

What Haas livery reveal tells us about F1 2022 cars
Matt Somerfield
By:
Listen to this article

Team boss Gunther Steiner was clear that the renders show it in an earlier phase of the development, with more to come when the VF-22 hits the track for the first time at Barcelona.

Aside from the livery, which is an evolution of last year's design, there's plenty for us to chew over that's different from the renders and the show car that FOM presented last year.

Perhaps the most obvious difference is the team's approach to the sidepods, with a very narrow inlet used to feed the radiators within.

A relatively large undercut is also noticeable under the sidepod, which aligns well with the suspension elements in order that airflow might be fed around the sidepod without stealing too much from the entrance to the Venturi tunnels beneath.

Haas VF-22

Haas VF-22

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Aft of this, the sidepod bodywork flares outwards to meet the maximum dimensions prescribed. Due to this, they also taper very quickly to create a ramped sidepod design like we have been used to over the past few years, which suggests that the radiators are cantered in a similar fashion too.

As you'd expect, Haas has looked to make the rear of the car as narrow as possible too, with a very slender cooling outlet shown in the render that would likely have to make way for something more expansive at the circuits that demand more cooling.

There's no sign of the cooling panel with louvres that the regulations permit at this stage either.

Haas VF-22 detail
Haas 2022 F1 car

Returning to the front of the car, we can see that the VF-22 sports a push-rod front suspension layout, contrary to the pull-rod layout that we expect to see from McLaren. This also hints at Ferrari following a similar path.

The render also reveals that Haas has taken a different approach to the design of the front wing endplate than the one seen on F1's show car, with a curvature midway up that tilts the surface back outboard, rather than the inward curvature seen on FOM's examples.

The trailing edge of the endplate is also straight, whereas the show car has some curvature. This will undoubtedly offer different aerodynamic characteristics, especially when we consider the diveplane which is mounted in a similar position.

The team has also opted for the four front wing elements, which is the maximum on offer, with the uppermost parts swept upwards in the central region to encourage them to do the work, freeing off the lowermost element and mainplane to help feed them and improve flow to the underfloor.

Haas VF-22 nose detail

Haas VF-22 nose detail

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The upper three elements of the wing connect with a stub nose design that floats over the mainplane.

The mainplane's leading edge is upturned more in the central portion of its span and has two arcs (red arrows) that follow the curvature of the nose.

These might create small vortices, similar to what we used to have, albeit likely not as powerful, with the last generation of wing where the neutral section met the flapped section and created what was known as the Y250 vortex.

The small arcs may also be driven harder by the geometry of the flaps above as they meet with the nose (red arrows).

Haas VF-22 detail
Haas VF-22 detail

The VF-22 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors when it comes to the design of the roll hoop and airbox, featuring a triangular design that Ferrari is also expected to return to this year.

Meanwhile, the small shark fin design seen on the engine cover of the show car is replicated on the VF-22. It has the twin swan-neck style mounting pillar design, albeit Haas has adjusted the design to suit its rear wing characteristics.

The rear wing shown by Haas follows the prescribed conditions it must meet, but appears to be of a higher downforce configuration than the show car, with a deep Gurney flap also present on the trailing edge of the upper flap and a V groove cut into the element to reduce some of the drag it would generate.

Like the show car, the render shown by Haas does not have the DRS actuator or pod but it will be present on the car when it's tested ahead of the season.

Haas VF-22
The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid. Rear detail

The beam wing returns in 2022 having been absent since 2014. And whilst it's possible to have a two-piece design, it appears, at least from the render, that Haas has decided to utilise just a single piece that's mounted to the crash structure in a butterfly-like design in order to comply with the regulations regarding its proximity to the exhaust tailpipe.

Read Also:

It's also worth noting that the team has utilised a much boxier design when it comes to the shape of the diffuser, rather than the stylistic variant shown on the show car. The diffuser is framed by the skirt-like brake duct winglets we already expected to see, along with another pair mounted higher on the brake duct fence.

The differences shown compared with the show car and renders provided by FOM, even for a design earlier in the gestation period, gives heart that there's still scope within the regulations for teams to come up with different interpretations.

Hopefully we'll be treated to some of those as the rest of the teams start unveiling their cars next week.

shares
comments
Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Previous article

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The intriguing McLaren change teased in its F1 2022 fire-up video
Formula 1

The intriguing McLaren change teased in its F1 2022 fire-up video

The under-the-radar F1 rule change that could have big impact
Formula 1

The under-the-radar F1 rule change that could have big impact

What can we really expect from the 2022 F1 car designs
Formula 1

What can we really expect from the 2022 F1 car designs

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races

Haas explains development stages of 2022 F1 car Haas F1 Team launch
Formula 1

Haas explains development stages of 2022 F1 car

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

What Haas livery reveal tells us about F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Haas livery reveal tells us about F1 2022 cars

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA starts search for CEO as reform process begins

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: 2022 F1 fuel the biggest change in hybrid era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.