Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Norris "understands" why Ricciardo is struggling with McLaren F1 car Next / Marko rates the best and worst traits of Red Bull’s F1 stars
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?

Red Bull and Porsche’s anticipated partnership from 2026 looks set to be one of the biggest stories in Formula 1 this year - yet we are still awaiting an announcement.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?
Listen to this article

Since funding the return of the Austrian Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar in 2014, Red Bull has always gone big in embracing its home race. It made it the ideal place to announce major news for its future, particularly with over 50,000 Dutch fans present to cheer on Max Verstappen.

News of Red Bull’s tie-up with Porsche, which stands as one of the worst-kept secrets in the paddock, was widely expected to be announced on home turf in Austria, coinciding with planned approval of the 2026 engine regulations by the World Motor Sport Council ahead of the British Grand Prix last week.

Yet the WMSC meeting only saw “an update on the progress of the 2026 power unit regulations which are due to be finalised and presented before the next World Motor Sport Council meeting”, according to the FIA. The next WMSC meeting is not scheduled until October.

The Volkswagen advisory board has already given the green light for its Porsche and Audi brands to enter F1 from 2026 under the new regulations, which are set to place a heavy focus on sustainable fuel and simplify the power units, eliminating the MGU-H.

But the rules need to be ratified before the next step can be taken and any public announcement can be made regarding Porsche and Red Bull. Audi’s picture is a little more clouded as it continues to explore options on the grid, with Sauber - which operates the Alfa Romeo team - currently seeming the most likely route in.

Although a vote from the teams and approval of the new engine regulations is expected sooner than the next WMSC meeting and should instead arrive in the coming weeks, the F1 Commission is meeting on Friday in Austria is not anticipated to result in a final green light.

Asked about the delay for the 2026 engine regulations and if there was any concern it could put off new entrants, Red Bull F1 boss Horner said it was “just a process” and that the technical side of the rules was “largely done”.

“These things always have to be a package,” Horner said. “You’ve got technical regulations, you’ve got sporting regulations, and you’ve got financial regulations that all need to be clear, plus obviously what the governance is going to be from ’26 onwards.

“So I think it’s just that package that needs tidying up. It’s largely there, so it really is in the hands of the FIA now. I expect hopefully we’ll have a bit of an update next week at the Formula 1 Commission.”

Read Also:

One of the main reasons that the existing manufacturers may want to drag their heels a bit comes down to the development cycle that lies ahead for 2026, and the concessions that new entrants may receive. The updated power unit regulations will see elements such as a budget cap for engine development come into force, as well as making allowances for new manufacturers that would give them additional dyno time and ways to gain parity with the existing manufacturers.

A partnership between Porsche and Red Bull’s newly-established powertrains division - which took over the Honda power unit IP at the start of this year - would make sense and be “very easy” to facilitate, to quote Horner back in April. But the concern from other engine manufacturers would be that if Porsche is considered a new entrant, it would benefit from these concessions while already getting a leg up through the Red Bull Powertrains/Honda IP.

Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer, who has an interest in the engine rules as the chief of Renault’s works team, acknowledged the challenge to ensure “the playing field is level for both the engine manufacturers that are in the sport and those who are coming in” and that it was “the bit that takes a bit of time.”

Friday’s F1 Commission meeting between the teams, F1 and the FIA is set to see talks continue about the matter. But until full approval is given and the complete details of the 2026 engine regulations are finalised, confirmation of Porsche’s much-anticipated return to F1, and the creation of what Horner described a few months ago as potentially being an “eye-wateringly exciting” partnership, remains on hold.

shares
comments
Norris "understands" why Ricciardo is struggling with McLaren F1 car
Previous article

Norris "understands" why Ricciardo is struggling with McLaren F1 car
Next article

Marko rates the best and worst traits of Red Bull’s F1 stars

Marko rates the best and worst traits of Red Bull’s F1 stars
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone Austrian GP
Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates Austrian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are “total rubbish” Austrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are “total rubbish”

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Live: Follow Austrian GP sprint race as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP sprint race as it happens

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.