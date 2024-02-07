Subscribe
Formula 1 Sauber F1 Team launch
News

What Sauber sees in its ’inside-out, back-to-front’ pull-rod F1 suspension

Mechanical compromises forced by a Red Bull-style pull-rod front suspension have not stopped Sauber being convinced it is “absolutely” the right thing for its new Formula 1 car.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Sauber C44 pull rod suspension comparison

As part of a push to be more aggressive with its 2024 C44 design, Sauber has made some extensive changes to the car that Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will race this season.

One of the most intriguing design shifts is in its suspension layout, with the squad changing to the kind of pull-rod front suspension layout that Red Bull and McLaren have exclusively put to good use in the current ground effect era.

And while a pull-rod layout at the front had fallen out of favour with the previous generation of cars, the potential aerodynamic advantages it offers for ground effect machinery have started to become more obvious.

Sauber technical director James Key, who oversaw McLaren opting for the pull-rod front when he worked there previously, reckons that the aero gains far outweigh what is clearly not an ideal solution from a mechanical perspective because components end up in a difficult to access location.

“Aerodynamically, it's absolutely the right thing to do and it does have a positive effect,” Key told Motorsport.com.

“It is all about managing your front tyre wake, and there are many other complicated functions you try to generate around the tyre.

“It's one of the few devices you've got between the front wing and the rest of the car. So you want to use it to good advantage aerodynamically.

“The disadvantage of course is mechanically. It's absolutely not what you want to do at all. It's inside out and back to front: it's not a nice suspension design as such.”

Sauber C44

Sauber C44

Photo by: Sauber F1 Team

Key said making the move away from a well-known push-rod concept was not straightforward, but he reckoned his team had the ability to overcome any downsides.

“The actual challenge, once you get your aerodynamics to work around it, is to overcome all the mechanical compromises,” he said.

“I think we've got a couple of steps we need to do, because it is tough to do that, but they've done a great job as a first ever attempt at Sauber at a pull-rod.”

Key explained that the decision for Sauber to move to a pull-rod layout was made before he started work there last September – and he admitted that he was “delighted” to see the choice that had been made.

He also does not expect Sauber to be the only team to make the move to pull-rod front suspension, based on how Red Bull and McLaren have got so much out of it.

“I'd expect others to follow it because, fundamentally, it's the right thing to do,” he said.

“I think you are net better even though there are compromises. You are net better with that configuration.

“The pull-roll [versus] push-rod debate at the rear isn't a talking point really. It is mechanically better to go push-rod for various packaging reasons. There is not much in it.

“But the pull-rod on the front is a different story. I suspect others will pick it up as well.”

Read Also:

Watch: Sauber's Next Step Towards Audi - Stake F1 C44 Unveiled

shares
comments
Previous article FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation
Next article Vowles: Mercedes F1 team "will come back stronger" after losing Hamilton
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry

Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Formula 1

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Sauber
More from
Sauber
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Formula 1

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Latest news

Tony Stewart calls SHR performance "unacceptable"

Tony Stewart calls SHR performance "unacceptable"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart calls SHR performance "unacceptable" Tony Stewart calls SHR performance "unacceptable"

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

WEC WEC
Alpine launch

Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction Alpine: Lapierre “perfect teacher” for Schumacher’s WEC introduction

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go" Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe