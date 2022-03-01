Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The key tech standouts from F1’s first 2022 test Next / FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Formula 1 News

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole

The design of sidepods has been the standout differentiator between Formula 1 cars this season, with each team taking a slightly different route.

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole
Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Listen to this article

Such variation is a big shift compared to what we saw over the last few years, but it's for good reason.

That's because, from an aerodynamic perspective, teams are having to bridge the gap created by the loss of the aerodynamic furniture, like bargeboards, that surrounded the sidepods of the previous generation of cars.

Without being protected by an array of deflector panels, fins and flow conditioners that the last regulations permitted, teams have taken to reshaping their sidepods, and in some cases reorienting the internal radiators, coolers and electronics within them to help accomplish this.

The most fascinating aspect of this is that rather than all of the teams having come to a similar conclusion during their CFD and windtunnel studies, we have quite a delightful smorgasbord of solutions.

One of the most interesting solutions on the grid comes from Williams, which has largely stuck to the pre-regulation change script, opting for a very short, ramped sidepod.

However, there is an interesting twist - a cavity in the upper section of the sidepod which provides airflow, captured in the main inlet, a route directly through to the rear surface of the sidepod.

Williams FW44 open vs closed sidepod

Williams FW44 open vs closed sidepod

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This unusual design has been made possible by Williams' approach to the placement of the upper side impact spar (SIS), which, like the car's predecessor, sits in the low-slung position but also pretty far rearward when we consider the inlet position (red arrow).

And conversely, where many of its rivals have housed the lower SIS within the floor, Williams has opted for a higher position within the sidepod, which results in the shrink-wrap blister (white arrow, main illustration).

Perhaps more interesting than the cavity itself is that the team has also thought about the possibility of running the car with it closed off, as it did during the first day of testing.

That can be done with an interior panel installed in the top section in order to push the airflow down into the inlet below (right inset).

It's worth noting that the compact layout of the FW44's sidepods is only possible because the team has also opted for more of a centreline cooling approach, not only resulting in a larger airbox to gather up airflow but also a more bulky engine cover.

Williams FW44 engine detail

Williams FW44 engine detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This will result in more weight being housed slightly higher up, but Williams appears to be happy with the centre of gravity trade-off that the aerodynamic gains facilitate.

Read Also:

Besides, it is not the only one to have traded space this way, with numerous teams using more saddle-like cooler arrangements above the power unit over the last few years.

In Williams' case, this does seem to be a little more extreme though. For whilst most have settled with one cooler being perched above the power unit, Williams has them in a chevron pattern overhanging both sides.

shares
comments

Related video

The key tech standouts from F1’s first 2022 test
Previous article

The key tech standouts from F1’s first 2022 test
Next article

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

Williams More from
Williams
Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit
Formula 1

Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver
Formula 1

F1 break gave Albon “global view” of what it takes to be top driver

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

FIA approves new debris fence system for Grade 1 circuits
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA approves new debris fence system for Grade 1 circuits

Ferrari to hold fire on F1-75 upgrades for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to hold fire on F1-75 upgrades for now

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.