Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi F1 team principal role

Wheatley is set to assume his new role at Audi in preparation for the German brand's first season in F1 in 2026, and will serve a period of gardening leave upon departing from Red Bull at the end of the year.

The Briton joined Red Bull in 2006 having worked at Renault as its chief mechanic, becoming team manager and then sporting director across the Austrian team's two title-winning spells in F1.

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "His contribution to six world constructors’ titles and seven world drivers’ championships, first as team manager and latterly sporting director, will forever be a marker in our team history."

Wheatley's departure follows that of chief technical officer Adrian Newey, as the revered designer will also leave the team at the end of the year.

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It was reported earlier this year that Wheatley harboured ambitions of becoming an F1 team principal, and had been considered an option to succeed Christian Horner when the latter was embroiled in a misconduct scandal.

It was understood that Wheatley was casting his net around for opportunities to lead a team in the future, and thus has landed on Audi as his future destination.

Audi is currently undergoing a change in management structure, as CEO Andreas Seidl and chief representative Oliver Hoffmann were both relieved of their duties in preparing the manufacturer's entry into F1.

Ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto thus assumed the roles of chief operating officer and chief technical officer this week, with one of his first ports of call being to decide the identity of the team's second driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg. The team's number one target, Carlos Sainz, was signed by Williams on Monday as he rejected offers from Audi and Alpine.

Wheatley will thus report to Binotto when he assumes the team principal role at the Hinwil team, while the future of current team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi remains unknown.