When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis

Listen to this article

It happened once – at Monza – and perhaps didn’t produce the result you might expect.

In the latest episode in our “Short View Back to the Past” series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at when Indycar conquered F1.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

Monzanapolis program, signed by AJ Foyt. Photo by: Steve Shunck