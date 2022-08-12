Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis

Imagine a race between the best of Formula 1 and Indycar drivers.

Listen to this article

It happened once – at Monza – and perhaps didn’t produce the result you might expect.

In the latest episode in our “Short View Back to the Past” series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at when Indycar conquered F1.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

Photo by: Steve Shunck

