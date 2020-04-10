Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
230 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

When will Formula 1 return? Best-case versus worst-case scenario

shares
comments
When will Formula 1 return? Best-case versus worst-case scenario
By:
Apr 10, 2020, 8:13 AM

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put the Formula 1 season on hold, fans are pondering when racing will finally return and the 2020 campaign will begin.

The opening nine races of the season have all been called off, the most recent being the Canadian Grand Prix that was scheduled for June 14.

Teams are in constant discussions with the sport’s bosses about what the most likely course of action is as the world continues to grapple with the fluid nature of the pandemic.

So what are the best best-case and worst-case scenarios for the 2020 F1 season?

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The best-case scenario: 19 races starting in the summer 

While the majority of European countries remain on lockdown and have scrapped all major sporting events in the coming months, there are still ambitions to get the F1 season underway in the summer. 

F1 CEO Chase Carey said at the end of last month a 15-18 race calendar remained possible, albeit heavily altered from the planned schedule, with an extension into 2021 under consideration.

But F1 managing director Ross Brawn revealed on Wednesday that as many as 19 races could still go ahead this year if the season can start in July.

“If we were able to start in the beginning of July, we could do a 19-race season – three races on, one weekend off, three races on, one weekend off,” Brawn explained on the Sky F1 Vodcast. "But we have looked at all the logistics. We think we can hold an 18 to 19-race season if we are able to get started in July.”

Read Also:

Only the Monaco Grand Prix has been formally cancelled for 2020, with a further eight races only being postponed, meaning the majority of them could be rescheduled as part of a series of triple-headers to reach 18 or 19 races. 

All options are being considered, including starting the season behind closed doors, running condensed race weekends and double-header events.

A 19-race calendar may seem ambitious, and it would undoubtedly put a big strain on the entire F1 paddock. But if it helps give the teams and promoters something close to a complete season, it may be worthwhile for the future of the sport.

Hugenholtz corner at Zandvoort

Hugenholtz corner at Zandvoort

Photo by: Ronald Vording

The worst-case scenario: No championship at all in 2020

With every race that gets called off, concerns are growing for many that there may be no championship at all in 2020.

The fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means it is difficult to forecast just how long it will be until life returns to anything like normal. China has recently started to ease its lockdown restrictions amid falling death rates, but remains acutely aware of a possible second wave of infections. 

Even if the pandemic does not escalate further, there may still be concerns among nations and promoters of holding international events this year. Major events such as the Olympic Games, the UEFA Euro 2020 football championships and Wimbledon have already been postponed until 2021, making it not unimaginable that F1 could face a similar fate.

Read Also:

F1 must hold eight races across three continents for 2020 to count as a world championship. Brawn said the season could start as late as October and still reach the required number.

  “We could achieve eight races by starting in October," he said. "So if you wanted a drop-dead point, it would be October. But then there is always the possibility we could run into next year.”

So long as a home can be found for eight races by October, then we will get a championship this year.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the start of the race

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the start of the race

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

What is the most likely outcome?

Realistically, somewhere in-between the two extremes appears to be the most likely outcome for F1 in 2020 – but it still remains unclear just what form the championship will take.

A ‘soft’ return for F1 behind closed doors is likely initially, to at the very least help boost the championship’s race numbers and ensure there are no issues – for any problems would be extremely damaging on a number of levels.

Read Also:

The opening race would need to take place in Europe and be accessible for all 10 teams, with Brawn acknowledging the need for stringent tests and restrictions for those attending to ensure its running.

“Our view is that probably a European start will be favourable, and that could even be a closed event,” Brawn said. “We could have a very enclosed environment, where teams come in on charters, we channel them into the circuit, we make sure everyone is tested, cleared, there is no risk to anyone and we have a race with no spectators.

"That's not great, but it's better than no racing at all.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Where we currently stand

The French Grand Prix on June 28 currently stands as the first unchanged race on the calendar, followed by the Austrian Grand Prix one week later. The running of the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19, is set to be ruled on by the end of this month by Silverstone officials.

If the pandemic has abated enough by the time summer rolls around, then perhaps a race count proposed by Brawn may be within reach. It will be a difficult jigsaw for the sport’s stakeholders to piece together.

All dates will remain up in the air for now. But the hope is that sooner rather than later, F1 can get back up and running with races, and give us some semblance of normality within motorsport.

Related video

Next article
How to finish second after running back to the pits

Previous article

How to finish second after running back to the pits

Next article

No guarantee fans will want to attend F1 races - Todt

No guarantee fans will want to attend F1 races - Todt
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
11:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
15:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
12:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
15:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Gallery: Remembering Jim Clark

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Porsche in F1 03:46
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Porsche in F1

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1? 41:57
Formula 1

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1?

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details 09:45
Formula 1

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Latest news

No guarantee fans will want to attend F1 races - Todt
F1

No guarantee fans will want to attend F1 races - Todt

When will Formula 1 return? Best-case versus worst-case scenario
F1

When will Formula 1 return? Best-case versus worst-case scenario

How to finish second after running back to the pits
F1

How to finish second after running back to the pits

20 years ago: When F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
F1

20 years ago: When F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers
F1

Todt warns F1 at risk of losing manufacturers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.