Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Next / Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner
Formula 1 News

Why 18-inch F1 tyres hindered McLaren's 2022 progress

New McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admits that the Woking outfit struggled more than rivals to adapt to new Pirelli Formula 1 tyres that were introduced for the 2022 season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Why 18-inch F1 tyres hindered McLaren's 2022 progress
Listen to this article

The switch to 18-inch tyres was a major part of this year's revised technical package, although they were often overlooked during the season as attention switched to porpoising and the aerodynamic impact of the new rules.

However, Stella admits that the team wasn't able to "mitigate" the impact of the new tyres as effectively as its rivals, which meant that they often required extra focus on race weekends.

"Since their introduction, they gave relatively sharp behaviour of the car with the strong front tyres when the car is in a straight line," said Stella.

"Because the front tyres are so powerful. But then the more you kind of add the steering angle on the front tyres, the more they decay, and at some stage, they decay quite rapidly.

"So this is the same for everyone. I think even when you see the Pirelli reports, which talk about the balance for everyone, they normally resemble the same balance that is commented by our drivers.

"Then on top of the tyres, you add the car characteristics that kind of mitigate the underlying fundamental behaviour of the tyres. And depending on how strong this mitigation element is coming from the car, the more you can be able to exploit the available grip.

"I think, definitely, there's some aspects of our car that don't mitigate well this underlying behaviour of the tyres. But ultimately, I think it's the same for everyone."

The consensus in the camp is that Lando Norris was better able to cope with the tyres than his teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

"There's a point at which there's the drivers as well, they play a role in adapting to this," said Stella.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"And we have seen in this couple of years that certainly for Daniel, the window in which he is comfortable, is slightly narrower than Lando, let's say.

"So these characteristics that I described before, affected his performance. When they don't show up that much I think Daniel is actually quite okay, from a performance point of view. While when these characteristics are pronounced, for whatever reasons, then I think this affects his performance.

"And what we have seen is that Lando is a slightly more capable of sort of dealing with that. So the fundamental element is tyres, the car characteristic mitigate it, and then you have the drivers on top of it that play a further role."

McLaren technical director James Key agreed that tyres were a major issue for the team as it tried to optimise the car.

"I could write a book on this, to be honest with you," said Key. "We have discussed it a great deal internally. They're not strange characteristics, we can see what's happening. There's a big tyre influence, and everyone has the same problem.

"It is really a case of how well you're mitigating against it. We've had long debates about is there a particular part of our process or a tool we're using, which is maybe making us a little bit more susceptible to the sorts of behaviours we're seeing with these things?

"So you could argue that certain aspects of our car's behaviour is a little similar to last year, but there's also other factors which weren't there last year as well. So it's not like we're stuck in a rut with that particular problem.

"It's just that we seem to be a little bit more susceptible to not having the mitigations as strong as they could be. And that's what we've been discussing. So I think mechanically, we've done everything we can."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Regarding the drivers, he added: "There's definitely an element to driving as Andrea has said, in working this out. And again, you could see this a little bit this year as drivers are trying to get us to where their cars are. And then there's other factors like the aero load or the aero characteristics.

"The issue we had last year is much improved on this car. But there are other issues with these cars which are totally unique to these cars, and it seems that, again, it's had a slightly negative effect on us.

Read Also:

"But I wouldn't say it's peculiar. It's just something every car suffers with, sometimes it works pretty well for us. and isn't an issue at all. Other times it's a little bit more prominent, and it becomes the centre of our attention at a weekend.

"So, yeah, it's been a long a long discussion, a lot of research has gone into it to try and figure out what we need to do as a team to make sure we're better able to account for it."

shares
comments

Related video

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential
Previous article

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential
Next article

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner

Haas F1 form "a bit of a mystery" at times in 2022, says Steiner
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
What McLaren learned from Ricciardo’s 2022 F1 struggles
Formula 1

What McLaren learned from Ricciardo’s 2022 F1 struggles

Fallows: Aston Martin benefitting from recruits across the paddock
Formula 1

Fallows: Aston Martin benefitting from recruits across the paddock

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

The BMW that ended a 20-year wait for DTM glory
DTM DTM

The BMW that ended a 20-year wait for DTM glory

BMW’s return to the DTM in 2012 with the new M3 yielded its first championship since 1989. Bruno Spengler fondly remembers the car that sent the Bavarian marque to the top, and secured him the prize he’d been working towards for eight years.

Water pump revamp to address Renault engine reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Water pump revamp to address Renault engine reliability woes

Alpine’s Formula 1 engine partner Renault thinks a revamped water pump for 2023 should address most of the reliability problems the team faced this season.

From posting flyers to SUPER GT champion in nine years
Super GT Super GT

From posting flyers to SUPER GT champion in nine years

Fans outside of Japan are unlikely to be too familiar with newly-crowned SUPER GT champion Kazuki Hiramine. Jamie Klein found out how the Nissan driver turned his fortunes around after a spell of stuffing flyers through letterboxes.

Al-Attiyah: Audi Dakar rival Sainz ‘complains about a lot of things’
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah: Audi Dakar rival Sainz ‘complains about a lot of things’

On the eve of the 2023 Dakar Rally, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah has dismissed Carlos Sainz Sr's claims that his Audi hybrid has been unfairly penalised by organisers, saying he “always tries to complain about a lot of things”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Prime

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2022
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Prime

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.