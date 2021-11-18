Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

The new power unit installed in Lewis Hamilton’s W12 at Formula 1’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix helped catapult the Brit to a memorable win. We take a look at the power gains a fresh unit provides, which helped Mercedes strike back.

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer

Fitting a replacement ICE didn’t come as much of a surprise, with Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, having already mounted a sixth one a few races before.

The behaviour is surprising when we consider Mercedes’ almost bulletproof reliability during the hybrid era though.

But, perhaps it should have been expected in a season where the FIA has set what seems to be an optimistic target of just three ICEs to cover the entire 23 race calendar.

And, even with the calendar having shrunk to 22 races, it’s only the Ferrari customer teams of Alfa Romeo and Haas that have been able to reach that objective.

The deployment of additional power unit components has become a strategic side hustle too, as the reduction from a ten-place grid drop to just five, after taking the first penalty, can make it worthwhile for the associated performance benefits.

This was clearly a considerable factor in Hamilton’s performance in Brazil, with the Mercedes power unit packing much more of a punch when it’s fresh.

This is especially true when compared with the Honda, whose power unit appears to have a much flatter degradation curve.

Furthermore, we have to consider that the power units are normally run with their performance compromised in order that they can perform for a given number of races.

This is something that Hamilton’s new ICE, as one element in that pool of parts, has a considerable advantage in.

It remains to be seen how long the performance advantage created by Hamilton’s new ICE holds, but we should consider that it is ordinarily designed with a seven to eight race schedule in mind, whereas now it only needs to complete just four races.

This shorter lifespan required at the end of the season opens up the possibility of pushing it harder and for longer than usual, albeit there will be an associated risk of over-stressing it and the other components in the pool.

Read Also:

DRS problems

Mercedes AMG W12 rear wing Lewis Hamilton, Brazilian GP
DRS open detail

Having used the advantage created by the new power unit in qualifying, Hamilton’s Brazilian weekend suddenly got a whole lot tougher though, as the FIA found the DRS slot gap on his W12 exceeded the maximum gap of 85mm needed to comply with the technical regulations.

Unusually the FIA impounded the wing following the failed inspection, and didn’t come to its conclusion regarding the disqualification until after FP2. By this point, Mercedes had installed another wing of the same specification.

The wing, which opened just 0.2mm more than the regulations permit, resulted in the FIA disqualifying Hamilton, requiring him to start the sprint from the back of the grid.

The FIA concluded that there was no intent on Mercedes’ behalf to run a wing specification that didn’t comply with the regulations, and that the additional deflection was likely due to additional play either in the DRS actuator or the pivots at the end. This could have been a fault with the mechanism, incorrect assembly of the parts, or damage caused by the bumpy track.

As a result of the penalty, there’s been comparisons drawn with Red Bull’s behaviour over the course of the last few races.

For the Milton Keynes-based team had to make repairs to its rear wing at the United States Grand Prix and Mexico City Grand Prix.

The question posed by Mercedes was why its rival was allowed to make repairs under parc ferme conditions, and it wasn’t given approval in order to comply with the regulations too.

One of the key distinctions between these cases, though, relates to when the car is seen by the FIA, as Red Bull conducted its repairs ahead of qualifying and prior to the scrutineering process. 

Rear wing detail of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

In a season where the two title protagonists are locked in a titanic battle, such politicking is set to ramp up as the rewards for it can be just as rewarding as those offered on track.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix
Previous article

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans
Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up Italian GP
Formula 1

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up

Latest news

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
17 h
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.