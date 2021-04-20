Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

By:

A major focal point of the 2021 Formula 1 season thus far has the form of the group of star names who have joined new teams for this year.

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez have found the process of adaptation to be perhaps even harder than they expected, and thus far all five men have struggled to match the form of their teammates.

That was made more complicated by the presence of Imola as the second venue on the schedule. After testing and a race weekend in Bahrain, a place where there is plenty of margin of error, they came to an old school track with little run-off in places and kerbs that bite.

Throw in the FIA's laser focus on track limits, and then rain on race day when these guys had no experience of running their new cars on wet tyres, and it was a difficult weekend. As Perez put it, Imola was a "pretty brutal" challenge.

All the aforementioned drivers made intriguingly similar comments about finding the limits, and requiring that extra bit of confidence in cars that they still don't know very well.

Their collective struggles were not helped by this year's reduced testing programme, a result of cost-saving measures agreed with the FIA. Teams had just three days of running in Bahrain, thus giving each driver just one and half days to adapt to their new environments, plus a short filming day shakedown session.

If you had mechanical gremlins, as was the case notably for Vettel, your testing time was further compromised heading into the first race weekend – where you faced the new 2021 schedule of two hours of Friday practice instead of the previous three.

And busy weekend run plans are in essence designed to help the team make the car go faster rather than allow a driver to experiment, so it's hard to catch up.

After qualifying, it looked Perez had done a better job of adapting to his new situation than his colleagues, as he took a superb second on the grid, ahead of Max Verstappen.

Then a fraught race day that saw a bad start, an off behind the safety car and a spin reminded the Mexican that he still has a lot to learn. He's taking nothing for granted.

"I don't look at what other guys are doing to be honest, but certainly it is a big task to change teams and then get to drive on your second weekend your car in these conditions," he said.

"It is pretty brutal. So, I think I am not there yet, although I got a good lap yesterday, you saw today how far I was, and how difficult and tricky things still are.

"So, I think I am just learning, and it is a process that we are making good steps, and hopefully we will learn from today again."

Perez conceded that Imola was a tough test: "It is one of the worst places you can come with a new car, to be honest, because a little mistake here in qualifying or in the race can be very costly.

"Even in the race you saw the amount of mistakes that I did, or that other people did. It is just tricky. But no excuses, just work harder."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing,

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing,

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alonso snuck into the top 10 on Sunday after Kimi Raikkonen received a penalty, but thus far the former world champion has struggled to match Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon – who in turn spent most of 2020 trying to catch Daniel Ricciardo, then more settled at Renault.

Alonso recognises that it's been a tough job for all the drivers in new seats this year, but he insists that the Imola weekend provided a good education.

"Probably yes, I'd tend to agree," he said after the race. "It looks like that, and it feels kind of obvious that every lap I do, every lap we do, these drivers, we feel more comfortable."

The Imola race proved to be a nightmare for Vettel, who had to start from the pitlane after the last minute brake fires that afflicted both Aston Martins. For good measure he then got a penalty as the team was still working on the car too close to the start.

"It is a lovely track so it bites when you get things wrong, which is the purpose," said the German. "I need that last bit of confidence, maybe these drivers new in teams struggle a bit more. I think I just struggled to put everything in that one lap yesterday, which is ultimately the last bit of confidence.

"It is getting there, but certainly it is not great when you have a day like this. If you were to think what could go wrong, I don't think you could come up with our race today and not in that order.

"But time in the car will help, and I'm quite sure it can't be any worse. It was quite good when I saw the conditions as I was quite upbeat because I thought we can make a difference. It turned out we were starting on the back foot even before the lights went out."

Vettel's Aston team boss Otmar Szafnauer has sympathy for the plight of the former world champion.

"If the car philosophies are completely different then it does take time," he said. "And, you know, having talked to Checo [Perez] too, he's gone to a Red Bull, which has a different philosophy to ours.

"And he says the same, that it's just gonna take seat time to be able to get to those fine, fine margins of getting the most out of the car."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer acknowledged that the lack of testing has hurt all drivers in new teams: "Yeah, it did. And I guess my biggest regret is that we weren't as reliable as we should have been in the winter.

"And Seb lost a significant amount of his day and a half. So had we had more testing, Seb in the car more, I think he'd be in a different place on the learning curve."

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl agreed that the curtailed testing schedule has not helped Ricciardo and the other team movers get up to speed. However he insisted that everyone just has to accept the circumstances.

"I won't say it's a surprise," Seidl said on Sunday. "We know it's not just straightforward to jump from one car into another one, when you only have one and a half days of testing.

"I think there's no point complaining about the one and a half days of testing, because that was an agreement between all teams in order to only have one test this year to save costs.

"But these cars are complex. And then to find these last two-three-four tenths, which make then also, let's say, the difference when you really not comfortable to push these cars to the limit, that's not that straightforward to find and get out of these cars. That takes time. But, again, this isn't a surprise."

Ricciardo himself made the point that this year's tighter field has put an even bigger spotlight on gaps between team mates.

"Every tenth matters, but even more so now," said the Australian. "So you just can't afford to be a few tenths off the pace, or you're going to get knocked out of Q2 and not make it, or it could be the difference from top three to the top eight.

"So at this track, there's more risks. You certainly do need to be comfortable with the car on the limit and have that confidence, and it certainly took me more time this weekend than it did in Bahrain."

Sainz has experience of changing teams, having bounced around from Toro Rosso, to Renault, McLaren, and now on to Ferrari.

At Maranello he's come up against Charles Leclerc, in his third season with the team, brimful of confidence, and absolutely at the top of his game. Sainz has struggled to match him over one lap so far.

"I know he's a qualifying expert," the Spaniard said after qualifying seven spots behind Leclerc at Imola.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"And particularly in the Ferrari he looks to be really at home and knowing exactly what to expect from the car when it comes to Q2 and Q3 high grip conditions, and he's an expert, he's very, very good driver.

"But at the same time if there's something that I've seen during these first two races it's that I'm not slower than him in any of the corners really. So I know that if I put the laps together, I can be up there."

Sainz gave an intriguing insight into the fine margins involved: "Today maybe it was the kerb riding, how the car will react to the kerb, depending on the angle that I attack the kerb.

"And I was caught out a couple of times in all these chicanes by maybe catching the kerb in a different angle, and getting out of position.

"Here there's very long straights after those kerbs and I was missing one or two tenths in the straight after because of that.

"Basically that's what I'm talking about, just knowing how the car is going to react to which angle, and being super precise on the angle of attack to know that in the next straight

"I'm not going to lose that 10 and a half that I just made up. I mean there's still a bit of analysis to do, but I'm pretty sure where that where that lap time is, and how it can be extracted."

As Alonso suggested, the crazy Imola race probably accelerated the progress along the learning curve for all the drivers mentioned.

They will no doubt make further steps in Portimao and Barcelona – and then just at the time everything should start to fall into place they will arrive in Monaco, where confidence is all, and those limits are finer than anywhere else.

It will be fascinating to see how they compare with their team mates around the streets of the principality.

shares
comments

Related video

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Previous article

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

11h
3
MotoGP

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

20h
4
Kart

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban

14h
5
IndyCar

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

12h
Latest news
Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams
Formula 1

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

7m
How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

1h
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

11h
McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit
Formula 1

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit

12h
Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty
Formula 1

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

13h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:34
Formula 1
14h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1 09:53
Formula 1
16h

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash 03:21
Formula 1
18h

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash

Emilia Romagna race report 00:43
Formula 1
18h

Emilia Romagna race report

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
Apr 17, 2021

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell explains "Pastor Maldonado moment" in qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell explains "Pastor Maldonado moment" in qualifying

Allison doesn't want Mercedes F1 team boss role - Wolff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Allison doesn't want Mercedes F1 team boss role - Wolff

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
21h
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart / News

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

The 10 greatest Lola cars
General General / Special feature

The 10 greatest Lola cars

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.