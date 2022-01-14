Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Formula 1 News

Why Masi's future is the next big decision facing the FIA

By:

Thursday's statement by the FIA provided the first signs of progress for the investigation into Formula 1's controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Why Masi's future is the next big decision facing the FIA

Newly-elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been handed a difficult task in reviewing what happened in the closing stages of the title decider between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and taking action to restore trust among F1 drivers, teams and fans in the governing body.

The hints of change within the update from the FIA should offer some encouragement, even if the timeline remains a source of frustration for many. Any decisions or changes may not receive final approval from the World Motor Sport Council until 18 March, just two days before the new season begins in Bahrain.

But one decision that needs to arrive sooner than that concerns the future of the man at the centre of the furore: race director Michael Masi.

Masi's call to restart the race with one lap remaining in Abu Dhabi sparked outcry from Mercedes after Hamilton was overtaken by Verstappen. Hamilton claimed over the radio after the race that it had been "manipulated", while Mercedes launched a protest against the restart that was ultimately knocked back by the stewards.

The FIA's pledge to investigate what happened in Abu Dhabi put an end to further action from Mercedes, who dropped its appeal plans but promised to hold F1's governing body to account.

As outlined on Thursday, the FIA's review of Abu Dhabi will continue next week with the meeting of the Sporting Advisory Committee that includes the teams, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also met with FIA president Sulayem on Friday.

Wolff said after Mercedes ended its push to appeal the stewards' ruling that both he and Hamilton were "disillusioned" by what happened in Abu Dhabi, and he hoped it would not cause the seven-time world champion to walk away.

It is critical the FIA gives meaningful and clear answers to Hamilton and Mercedes.

The update on Thursday from the FIA did not provide any concrete decisions, particularly concerning the future for Masi. But it did reveal that secretary general for sport and recently-appointed single-seater director Peter Bayer would provide "proposals to review and optimise the organisation of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season", hinting at change for the coming year.

Addressing the wider structure of the FIA's F1 team would reach beyond simply potentially replacing Masi and appointing a new race director, a move that ex-F1 driver and current Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle said would "not fix the problem" as "it's way too big a job for one person to handle in a 23-race season".

But even if the structure were to change and more support were to be given to the race director, it is hard to see a situation where Masi continues.

Michael Masi, Race Director, walks the track with an FIA colleague

Michael Masi, Race Director, walks the track with an FIA colleague

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Confidence in Masi has been lost by a number of drivers and teams, as indicated to Motorsport.com by sources in the paddock, due to the events in Abu Dhabi and other decisions taken during the rest of the season.

The reaction to the Turn 4 fight between Hamilton and Verstappen in Brazil left some drivers uncertain what was and was not permitted in on-track battles, while the handling of the incidents in Saudi Arabia also put race control in the spotlight.

Masi has proven to be a likeable figure in the F1 paddock since taking up the role in 2019 following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting. On a personal level, many would be sorry to see him leave. But there is a feeling that if he continued in the role, future decisions would always be overshadowed by what happened in Abu Dhabi.

The challenge for the FIA is who it would replace Masi with, given the lack of obvious replacements, which again speaks to the need to restructure its F1 operations. Whiting made the role his own for close to 30 years, leaving impossible shoes to fill. As the calendar expands and the challenges grow greater, the stresses of the job will only build too.

Timing is going to be important for the FIA as it considers its next steps. It has outlined plans to talk with drivers and teams, where the role of Masi and race control's operations will surely be up for discussion.

Read Also:

A full analysis and some proposals will be presented to the F1 Commission in February before the World Motor Sport Council gives final approval on 18 March. It is important the FIA acts swiftly to ensure at least some first steps are taken by the time the paddock reconvenes as it looks to restore confidence.

The battle now for the FIA is to regain the trust it may have lost through Abu Dhabi, among the drivers, teams, and, crucially, the fans. Deciding on Masi's future and what any restructuring of its F1 team entails will be an important part of that.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Previous article

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

The hints of change and lingering questions in the FIA’s Abu Dhabi update
Formula 1

The hints of change and lingering questions in the FIA’s Abu Dhabi update

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Prime
Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

Latest news

Why Masi's future is the next big decision facing the FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Masi's future is the next big decision facing the FIA

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth

Brundle: Removing Masi won't solve F1 credibility concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Removing Masi won't solve F1 credibility concerns

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Prime

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. Pat Symonds explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.