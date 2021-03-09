Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
277 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off Next / Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

By:

OPINION: Nikita Mazepin comes into Formula 1 as the most talked about driver for all the wrong reasons. While he says he has learned from his mistakes – ones that were never likely to lose him his place at Haas due to his financial positioning – he still faces a barrage of criticism that he may never escape.

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

"They were careless people, Tom and Daisy. They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made."

The summation delivered by Nick Carraway in the final chapter is one of the most powerful quotes in F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic The Great Gatsby.

Following the murder of his friend, Jay Gatsby, who was entangled in an affair that saw his lover, Daisy Buchanan, ultimately refuse to leave her husband, Nick is left aghast when Daisy and Tom - part of the 'old money' crowd - simply pack up their bags and move away.

It was a quote that came to my mind last week as Haas unveiled its new livery and previewed the 2021 season.

Following a fraught winter in the wake of Nikita Mazepin's act of groping a woman in the back of a car and the video being uploaded to his Instagram account, Haas was firmly back in the spotlight.

But the unveiling of the car, bedecked in the red, white and blue colours of the Russian flag - which has now piqued the interest of the World Anti-Doping Agency - and carrying the name of new title sponsor Uralkali, only hammered home something we already knew.

Mazepin was never truly at risk of losing his F1 drive over his conduct.

Haas VF-21

Haas VF-21

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas condemned Mazepin's behaviour in response to the video surfacing, calling his actions "abhorrent". As fans across the world spoke out against Mazepin and called for his dismissal, Haas reiterated just before Christmas that he would be part of its line-up for 2021. The team said it had dealt with Mazepin internally, with the details to remain private. Following the FIA's deferral of the case to Haas, it supposedly meant the affair was at an end - nothing more could be done.

But it was never going to disappear, especially as Mazepin faced an open media call for the first time since the video was posted last week. The opening 13 minutes of a 20-minute session were almost exclusively filled with questions from journalists about what happened, before the team suggested moving the conversation on to other topics such as the new season and the first race in Bahrain.

During the session, Mazepin called what happened a "huge mistake" and that he was "not proud of it". He thanked Haas for its support, saying it had been "very helpful" in helping with his education, and that he felt "way further" developed with his behaviour than ever.

Yet he initially continued to word his expression of remorse in the same fashion of his initial apology - since deleted when he wiped his Twitter account - in which said he had to hold himself to "a higher standard as an F1 driver".

"I didn't behave as I meant to behave being in Formula 1," Mazepin said. "The transition phase of realising what I have achieved has been very short, and I didn't adapt it as quick as I should have had."

When asked directly about what he had learned in relation to treatment of women and his conduct with women, the questioner citing the disappointment of female F1 fans may feel and even the trauma his behaviour may have uncovered, Mazepin again spoke about the example he set as an F1 driver.

"Graduating to Formula 1 and being a Formula 1 driver means that all of a sudden, you become an example to a lot of young kids who are aiming to get into the same championship," he said.

"With that, you have to bring a certain way of behaviour towards yourself. I haven't done it instantly."

But Mazepin's occupation is completely irrelevant. It's an issue of how he acted as a human being.

Asked if he understood his behaviour was not acceptable as a person in general, Mazepin replied: "Yes, I understand. I've taken the responsibility for it, as I said previously, both on and off the circuit.

"We as human beings have to show a certain behaviour towards each other, to live in a calm and humane world. So I'm confident that I will be one of those humans from now on."

The rhetoric coming from figures at Haas throughout the past three months has centred on education and rehabilitation, not punishment. The exact details of that education have never been disclosed.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

"We spoke a lot about what we think went wrong," Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said when asked by Motorsport.com what the team worked with him on.

"I don't want to expand about the detail. The biggest thing is he got support. It was wrong. He knows that. I didn't need to tell him, because he apologised also after the incident.

"In general, we just move on and we want to build him up to be a good race car driver. And a good race car driver needs to be also a good human being.

"He is eager to learn anything he can because he is very young, and he just wants to move on, and show what he can do in the future."

Mazepin may want to move on and learn, but there is no way the F1 fan community is going to forget about what has happened. A glance at any of Haas's social media posts in the past three months tells you everything, filled with criticism of Mazepin that often results in the hashtag '#WeSayNoToMazepin' trending.

The team is not blind to the fan backlash. The admins of its social accounts are on the frontline when it comes to gauging fan feedback on anything, and while their engagement numbers are through the roof right now, it's not for a positive reason. It's a difficult job they face.

Mazepin is aware of the image that he now carries, accepting he cannot influence how people think. "I'm not going to be able to put words in people's mouths," Mazepin said. "I'm confident with the effort I'm putting in and the direction I'm taking, the results will be there, and I'm going to try and have the racing do the talking."

While Steiner also wanted to shift focus to Mazepin's on-track performances, he acknowledged the Russian driver would have to accept the image that has been built up, and that it would not disappear easily.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"For sure some people will never let loose of this one, and will find it always to attack him," Steiner said. "But I think he will grow some hairs on his chest and just deal with it.

"He's a strong guy. It is for sure not nice to deal with this when you're young, but it happened. You cannot make it go away. So just move on and behave like you should, or like you think now what you learned out of it, and behave like that, and that is [what] he will be doing."

Mazepin was always going to face criticism upon his ascension to an F1 seat. He's certainly benefitted from having a wealthy father, but has completed extensive private F1 testing and done all he needed to gain a super licence. He's certainly competent enough to race in F1, even if the support he has enjoyed means questions will always be asked, evidenced by pole-sitter and three-time podium finisher Lance Stroll.

But Mazepin's conduct was already a question mark prior to the video being posted. He punched Callum Ilott at an F3 race in 2016, resulting in a one-race ban. On track, he was regularly in the dock in F2 last season, ending the year on 11 penalty points, just one shy of the total needed to trigger a ban. Mazepin said last week he was "confident" he wouldn't need to be so aggressive in F1, as "there's a very different driving style needed when you are fighting for a championship and potentially fighting further back down the grid."

Will Mazepin ever shake what happened last December off? It's unlikely. Regardless of the education he says he has undergone and the growing maturity he may show moving forward - as we all do with age - this is an indelible stain on his image.

When Mazepin does finally make his F1 debut later this month, there will be more to talk about, and questions about the incident are likely to peter out. But if at any point his on-track performances do come into question, and the 'pay driver' debate is reignited, it will be one of the biggest points undermining his place on the F1 grid. Had a driver not bringing the level of backing - physically reflected by the car's livery - that Mazepin is to Haas been involved in such an incident last December, would the team have reacted to his misconduct differently?

Mazepin faces an uphill struggle to gain acceptance within F1, and may never totally get it. But he cannot simply retreat back into money and vast carelessness like Tom and Daisy did. He must live with the consequences of his actions.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

 

shares
comments
Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

Previous article

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

Next article

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt fined, docked points

3
IndyCar

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

18h
4
NHRA

Bobby Baldwin passes away

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

6m
Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

58m
Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

1h
Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked
Formula 1

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

1h
Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

5h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Nikita Mazepin
"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 may keep details of Mazepin action private

More from
Haas F1 Team
F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 can react quickly if further cost cuts needed - Steiner

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Earnhardt fined, docked points
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Earnhardt fined, docked points

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

Bobby Baldwin passes away
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Bobby Baldwin passes away

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021

Sterling Marlin interview transcript
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Sterling Marlin interview transcript

Latest news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.