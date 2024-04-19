Why Norris's China F1 sprint pole lap was deleted and reinstated
McLaren's Lando Norris pole lap for Formula 1's sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix was deleted and then reinstated, as race control manually overruled its scoring system.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Rain made the already slippery Shanghai surface even more treacherous and Friday afternoon's final segment of sprint qualifying was peppered with incidents, with world champion Max Verstappen going off twice and Charles Leclerc tapping the wall with his front wing.
McLaren driver Norris bagged sprint pole, but not before his lap was briefly deleted. Right before embarking on the lap that would yield pole, Norris went off at Shanghai's tricky final left-hander, crossing the white line with all four tyres and dumping his right-hand tyres into the gravel.
As per usual, the FIA deleted the lap he went off on, and the system also deleted the following lap to prevent drivers from gaining an advantage by not respecting the last turn to increase exit speed.
While this is standard practice at many circuits, race control soon realised Norris had not gained any advantage in this case. McLaren team boss Andrea Stella estimated Norris had lost at least three tenths by going off, compromising his acceleration to start his eventual pole lap.
Race control therefore manually reinstated the lap and restored the Briton's pole position. Had he gained an advantage going off, or had the event notes explicitly stated the lap time would be deleted, however, then it would have been scrubbed.
But Shanghai's gravel trap on the exit of the final left-hander makes it almost impossible to leave the track and gain an advantage.
"They might have thought that in this case, I think if he'd been off at the last corner it kind of has implications for the following lap," Stella told Sky Sports F1.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
"The following lap is the pole lap and that lap is completely clean. So there's no problem at all.
"It was reinstated by the FIA themselves. And definitely, because you go off out of this corner, you launch at a much lower speed.
"Effectively, Lando loses almost three tenths because he's been off at the previous corner."
Stella explained Oscar Piastri's gearbox went into neutral on his final lap due to excessive wheelspin, which prevented the Australian from qualifying higher than eighth.
"Congratulations go to Lando in particular, because in these conditions it was very much a driver's job to be done. And he did it," he said.
"Oscar had an issue, unfortunately, coming out of the hairpin. Because of the wheelspin, his gearbox went into neutral and he lost a lot of time.
"Otherwise, we could have had the two drivers high on the grid for the sprint, but overall, a good session for us. We are happy."
Watch: F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris: McLaren can win races in F1 2024 if it gets everything right
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Latest news
Shanghai F1 grass fire mystery remains; emergency team on standby
F1 live: Follow the Chinese GP Sprint race as it happens
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
The Haas F1 updates that have bucked a sprint race trend
Prime
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments