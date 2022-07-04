Why Sainz's first win could be costly for Ferrari long term

Listen to this article

But it was a race that appeared to slip away from him more than once as Ferrari strategy and team orders looked to play in Charles Leclerc's favour.

Yet at the final pitstop, it was Sainz, not race leader Leclerc, who Ferrari opted to bring in for a fresh set of soft tyres that would ultimately prove critical in his late charge to victory.

Although the result has boosted Sainz, it meant Leclerc could not fully capitalise on title rival Max Verstappen's difficult day, and has extended his run without a podium to over two months.

In the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Silverstone, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith is joined by Autosport F1 Editor Matt Kew to discuss Ferrari's strategy and why failing to back Leclerc could prove costly for the team in the long-run.