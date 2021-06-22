Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights Next / The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1
Formula 1 / French GP Analysis

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs

By:

Formula 1's new feature of offering snapshots of radio messages between teams on the pitwall and race control has been a fascinating addition for fans.

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs

Toto Wolff's complaint about Nikita Mazepin in Spain, and Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley's call to red- flag the race in Baku, delivered the type of behind-the-scenes team emotion that has previously been hidden.

But the insight hit a new peak during Friday practice at the French Grand Prix when both Mercedes and Red Bull urged F1 race director Michael Masi to change the sausage kerbs that were in place at the exit of Turn 2.

That was because a number of drivers had crunched across them over the course of the day, and the damage to front wings and other carbon fibre bits was ramping up.

First to complain was Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows, who pointed out the excessive financial penalty his team was facing because of the kerbs.

"Those yellow rumble strips on the exit of two have done an awful lot of damage to our car," he messaged to Masi. "They're just too aggressive."

Masi was quick to reply.: "They are the 50mm ones that we normally have in a lot of places, Ron."

Meadows then responded: "All I'm telling you is our car is rooted because we went over them and we can't say 'Well, you shouldn't go there' because that's tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage by going three-foot too wide."

Without a moment's hesitation, Masi came back: "It's a bit more than three foot but I'll have a look. Thank you."

In the afternoon session, it was Red Bull's Wheatley who took to the radio to ask for a rethink about the kerbs after Verstappen had run wide at one point – losing some of his front wing that the team wanted back.

"It's been interesting watching the cars going through turn two and thinking about those yellow kerbs on the exit there," said Wheatley.

"We've just done a shed-load of damage to our car and I'm pretty sure Max didn't end up there on purpose. It just seems to be such a huge penalty for a minor indiscretion on the drivers' part. I was wondering whether you would consider, I don't know, removing half of them."

Masi swiftly replied that the kerbs were not a new addition and had been there in 2019 without any complaints.

Wheatley added: "We know that these cars use different areas and, if you look now on these long runs, they're not going anywhere near them. As I say, it just seems the penalty for going wide, which could be a timing loop, is about £100,000."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

But Masi bought the conversation to a close with: "I think I've heard a number of team principals and drivers ask for physical limits Jonathan as well… I'll have a look at it all this evening."

Masi's reply was almost certainly in direct reference to comments from a number of senior figures, including Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, demanding that early season track limits controversies could have avoided by the addition of walls or gravel traps.

But, true to his word to the teams, Masi did go down and inspect the kerbs on Friday night to see if there was any need to remove them.

In the end, he elected not to take them away. And sure enough, the lessons learned from the car damage on Friday meant that drivers steered well clear of them for the rest of the weekend.

Reflecting on why he took the decision to keep them, Masi said that the fact the kerbs were well outside track limits, plus a recent push for more physical deterrents, were key to his call.

"There are probably a number of elements there," explained Masi.

"One was those kerbs were in place last time we were here in 2019. And secondly, they were over two metres from the edge of the track, so you had to be completely off the track to actually come in contact with them.

"But they were reviewed on Friday night following the discussion at the drivers' meeting. I went and physically went to look at them at Turn 2, as much to satisfy myself that everything was correct.

"But more importantly, as we've heard on a number of occasions, particularly this year, they want physical limits and that is very clearly a physical limit.

"Having come off two street circuits at Baku and Monaco, it is quite clear there are physical limits there and it was the same in this circumstance. And, to be fair, during the race there were no issues at all."

F1 has almost certainly not had its final controversy over track limits, but Masi standing firm on the Paul Ricard kerbs shows he's willing to commit to what he feels is best even if not all teams like it.

shares
comments
Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Previous article

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Next article

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
Formula 1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

4
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

5
MotoGP

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Latest news
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime
Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

38m
Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs
Formula 1

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs

1h
Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

2h
The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

3h
Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if 00:30
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

Formula 1: Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes team radio 00:39
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes team radio

Virtual Onboard - Red Bull Ring 01:16
Formula 1
3h

Virtual Onboard - Red Bull Ring

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 French GP best photos 02:05
Formula 1
20h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 French GP best photos

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan 00:32
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"
Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull if "we perform at our best"

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
38m
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

MX-5: Trois-Rivieres race notes
SCCA SCCA

MX-5: Trois-Rivieres race notes

Twilight sparkling over Crenshaw's career
NASCAR NASCAR

Twilight sparkling over Crenshaw's career

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Latest news

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.