Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Next / Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism
Formula 1 / French GP Analysis

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

By:

Max Verstappen's hopes of winning Formula 1's French Grand Prix appeared to suffer an early blow when he ran wide at the opening corner.

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Having been caught out by a combination of cold tyres and a gust of wind, the rear end of his Red Bull got away from him and he drifted wide.

The Dutchman was fortunate to only lose a single position to Lewis Hamilton as he cut back across the inside of Turn 2 and rejoined in front of Valtteri Bottas.

However, in getting back on the track that way, Verstappen appeared to have breached track limits protocols which demanded that any driver that missed the apex of Turn 2 had to take a diversion via some blocks up the escape road.

It was something that Lando Norris did on lap two after he ran wide as he battled McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

In event notes sent to teams by F1 race director Michael Masi, he was clear about the procedures that drivers needed to follow.

"Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the right of the first fluorescent yellow bollard on the apex of the corner, must keep completely to the right of the fluorescent yellow bollard and re-join the track by driving through the two arrays of blocks in the run off by passing to the right of the first and to the left of the second," he said.

Verstappen, of course, didn't do that and he came back on to the circuit after the two yellow bollards instead.

So, in a season where Verstappen has been punished several times for track limit abuses, why was this one deemed okay?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

According to Masi, the reason was that the angle of where Verstappen went off meant it would have been pretty tricky for him to have got himself around the blocks in the run-off area.

Furthermore, having slowed down as he ran off and, having lost a position to Hamilton, it was deemed that he did not gain a lasting advantage.

"[Incidents] are looked at individually on their merits," said Masi.

"Based on where Max went off, and I think we saw Max go off in that area the other day, it was quite clear that it would have been physically impossible to get to that point and manoeuvre around depending on the trajectory of which you are arriving at towards those blocks.

"Obviously they are put there as what has been historically the most common trajectory of going off at Turn 1 and rejoining.

"It [Verstappen's off track moment] was looked at and deemed that it was quite clear that Max slowed and lost a position and rejoined in safe manner. Therefore no further action was necessary."

Masi is clear that when drivers do run off track and appear not to follow protocol that is laid down in the track limit notes, then it is not always an automatic penalty.

Read Also:

The FIA takes into account the circumstance of each incident, and how the driver rejoins. Furthermore, as long as no lasting advantage is gained, then a running wide moment simply uses up one of three strikes drivers are allowed.

That is why when Valtteri Bottas made a mistake at Turn 4 later in the race and rejoined without going around the bollard at Turn 5, it was ruled to be okay.

Masi added: "It was deemed that where Valtteri actually did go off at the apex of Turn 4, he actually probably did the safest thing in those circumstances.

"He lost a significant amount of time and rejoined in a safe manner, so therefore it was deemed that no further action was necessary.

"However, it was counted as one of his three strikes towards a black and white flag which obviously you don't see on a screen anywhere. It was his only one during the race."

shares
comments
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

Previous article

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

Next article

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

15h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty

15h
4
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson

5
NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

Latest news
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

12m
Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism
Formula 1

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism

35m
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

1h
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

1h
Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win in France 04:50
Formula 1
17h

Formula 1: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win in France

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty French GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
12m
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
1h
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

Ryan Blaney to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford in 2015
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford in 2015

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss
IndyCar IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Latest news

French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly defends "hard racing" after Norris criticism

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.